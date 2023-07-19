Bella Thorne Rocks Tiny Blue Bikini & Shows Off Close Up Of Her Massive Engagement Ring: Photos

Bella Thorne looked stunning as she shared some new photos, showing off a bikini she wore on vacation and gave a close look at her huge engagement ring from her fiancé Mark Emms. The actress, 25, shared a set of nine photos, showing off some glimpses from a recent vacation on her Instagram on Sunday, July 16. Bella captioned the set with some fun emojis, including a diamond ring, sunglasses, heart, and a paper and pencil.

In the first photo, Bella rocked a tiny blue bikini top, and her 10-carat diamond ring was showing. She also sported some large gold bracelets and green lounge shorts. She posted another shot, showing the bikini bottoms and a “Bite Me” tattoo on her hip later in the set. The last photo in the set was a selfie with her wearing the bikini, while also rocking a sun hat and some black shades. She also posted another selfie of her wearing a different blue top with a white floral design.

The engagement ring was shown in quite a few of the pictures, including a poolside selfie with Bella holding a drink above her head while wearing red sunglasses. She also posted a photo of her hand showing off her ring, seemingly taken in the back of a car.

Aside from the photo dump, Bella also posted a few photos of her and Mark on her Instagram Story, including some selfies of the two of them seemingly in the backseat of a car, sticking their tongues out, plus a photo of him wrapping his arms around her.

Bella and Mark announced that they were engaged in May, just three months after first going Instagram Official with their relationship in February. The Paint Her Red star announced her engagement in an interview with Vogue, where she gushed about her husband-to-be. “It was love at first sight as the sun rose,” she said about their first meeting at model Cara Delevigne’s Ibiza birthday party in August 2022.