Bella Thorne Rocks Tiny Blue Bikini & Shows Off Close Up Of Her Massive Engagement Ring: Photos

The 'Midnight Sun' actress gave fans a better look at her engagement ring from Mark Emms, in a photo dump of vacation pictures.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 19, 2023 11:14AM EDT
bella thorne
View gallery
Actress Bella Thorne wears a pink bikini holding a plastic bag with suspicious contents cruising on a yacht with her mother in Miami. 11 Mar 2021 Pictured: Bella Thorne; Tamara Thorne. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA738924_010.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Bella Thorne in a red bikini top goes for a hike with Kevin Nealon in the Hollywood Hills. The pair are long-time buddies, having co-starred in the 2014 movie, Blended. 07 Nov 2017 Pictured: Bella Thorne, Kevin Nealon. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA113040_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: MEGA

Bella Thorne looked stunning as she shared some new photos, showing off a bikini she wore on vacation and gave a close look at her huge engagement ring from her fiancé Mark Emms. The actress, 25, shared a set of nine photos, showing off some glimpses from a recent vacation on her Instagram on Sunday, July 16. Bella captioned the set with some fun emojis, including a diamond ring, sunglasses, heart, and a paper and pencil.

In the first photo, Bella rocked a tiny blue bikini top, and her 10-carat diamond ring was showing. She also sported some large gold bracelets and green lounge shorts. She posted another shot, showing the bikini bottoms and a “Bite Me” tattoo on her hip later in the set. The last photo in the set was a selfie with her wearing the bikini, while also rocking a sun hat and some black shades. She also posted another selfie of her wearing a different blue top with a white floral design.

The engagement ring was shown in quite a few of the pictures, including a poolside selfie with Bella holding a drink above her head while wearing red sunglasses. She also posted a photo of her hand showing off her ring, seemingly taken in the back of a car.

Bella shared a series of bikini photos on her Instagram. (MEGA)

Aside from the photo dump, Bella also posted a few photos of her and Mark on her Instagram Story, including some selfies of the two of them seemingly in the backseat of a car, sticking their tongues out, plus a photo of him wrapping his arms around her.

Bella and Mark announced that they were engaged in May, just three months after first going Instagram Official with their relationship in February. The Paint Her Red star announced her engagement in an interview with Voguewhere she gushed about her husband-to-be. “It was love at first sight as the sun rose,” she said about their first meeting at model Cara Delevigne’s Ibiza birthday party in August 2022.

More From Our Partners

ad