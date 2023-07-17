Normani & NFL Star DK Metcalf Make Their Relationship Instagram Official With PDA Pic

Summer loving! Normani, 27, went Instagram official with her beau, DK Metcalf, 25, over the weekend of Jul. 15, as she shared a loved-up photo of them via her Instagram Story. In the steamy PDA snapshot, the Fifth Harmony alum rocked a little black dress with a mesh corset as the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver leaned in to give her a passionate kiss on the cheek. Normani smiled big in the photo and held her boyfriend close to her.

Not only did the songstress look stunning in the LBD, but she made sure to accessorize the look with droplet diamond earrings and a diamond necklace. Meanwhile, her boo looked dapper in a classic black tux, which he paired with a gold cross earring. Later, a fan account re-posted a video of the couple hitting the dance floor at his teammate Tyler Lockett‘s wedding. Normani turned up the heat and was pictured grinding on DK as they were cheered on by someone off-camera (watch the video below).

View Related Gallery Celebrity Date Night: Photos Of Emily Ratajkowski & Eric Andre Plus More A-List Couples Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Chrissy Teigen and John Legend dress to the nines as they step out for a romantic date night at Sapgos Resturant as restaurants in LA reopen. Pictured: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend BACKGRID USA 1 FEBRUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* Los Angeles, CA - Legendary musician Stevie Wonder graces the celebration, arriving in style to his daughter Sophia's birthday bash held at Catch Steak in West Hollywood. Pictured: Stevie Wonder, Sophia Morris BACKGRID USA 14 JULY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Soon after the PDA photo and video landed online, many of Normani’s fans took to the comments of several posts to react to the couple going IG official. “So now we now [sic] Normani has a man..!”, one admirer quipped, while another wrote, “I love Black love.” Meanwhile, some admirers were concerned for the 27-year-old’s heart. “Hope he treats her like the queen that she is,” one fan penned, while a separate one added, “She bad damn he bet not fumble that.”

Although she recently went IG official with DK, the “Wild Side” hitmaker and the 25-year-old first sparked romance rumors last June. The duo was spotted grabbing a bite at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica last year and left fans wondering on their relationship status ever since. Prior to DK, the brunette beauty was linked to Rameer Colon in 2021, per PEOPLE, however, they called it quits not too long after.

Aside from her love life, Normani has been quite busy since her Fifth Harmony exit in 2018. Not only has she worked with A-listers like Doja Cat, but she also released “Wild Side” in Jul. 2021 with Cardi B as the featured artist. In Nov. 2019, Normani opened up about her split from the girl group, which included Camila Cabello. “I remember always being asked, ‘Why do you wanna be in a girl group? So you can hide?’ — and that’s exactly what I was trying to do,” she told Cosmopolitan in 2019. “I’m not sure what that turning point was, but I was like, ‘Normani is enough. You can be on-stage and perform and you can be enough.’”