Hilary Duff Channels Lizzie McGuire Singing ‘What Dreams Are Made Of’ On SAG Picket Lines: Watch

Three days after the SAG-AFTRA strike commenced, Hilary Duff, 35, showed her support by standing on the picket line at Paramount Pictures in Los Angeles on Jul. 17. While on strike, the Disney Channel alum began to sing along to the “What Dreams Are Made Of” song from the 2003 film, The Lizzie McGuire Movie. As the song began to play, Hilary jokingly used her water bottle as her microphone and began to sing along with the crowd to the hit Disney song (watch the video below).

Hilary Duff and Francia Raisa singing “What Dreams Are Made Of” while on strike at Paramount. pic.twitter.com/8SXrjOIMOt — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 17, 2023

The How I Met Your Father star also took to her personal Instagram account to share a carousel of photos from her day on strike, along with the video of her singing at the end. “Out there with my girls. We stand with our union! Let’s gooooooo [sic],” the 35-year-old captioned the post. While on the picket line, Hilary rocked a pair of black athletic shorts and a beige tank top to beat the sweltering heat. She completed the outfit with a wide-brim beach hat, black sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and a silver necklace.

Soon after the video of Hilary landed on social media, many of her fans took to the comments to react to seeing her sing the song 20 years later. “Oooh she is so iconic. Hey now, hey now,” one fan tweeted, while another added, “MY LIZZIE MCGUIREEEEE [sic].” One admirer even took to her Instagram post to defend Hilary against the haters. “Soooooo [sic] many stupid comments! Good for you for doing the right thing and supporting your fellow industry people!”, they penned. Meanwhile, This Is Us alum Mandy Moore commented several raised hand emojis in support of Hilary.

As many know, the SAG-AFTRA union strike commenced on Jul. 14, after the The Nanny alum Fran Drescher, 65, who also serves at the president of the organization delivered a speech on the matter. “I went in in earnest, thinking that we would be able to avert a strike,” she said at the press conference on Jul. 13. “The gravity of this move is not lost on me, or our negotiating committee, or our board members who have voted unanimously to proceed with a strike.” SAG-AFTRA and its actors are on strike after not reaching a “fair” deal with Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) after over a month of negotiations.

There are currently strikes going on in Los Angeles as well as in New York City in support of the SAG union members. A few of the A-listers spotted on the picket lines recently include actor Kevin Bacon, Better Call Saul‘s Bob Odenkirk, The Vampire Diaries alum Nina Dobrev, comedian Awkwafina, Ted Lasso‘s Jason Sudeikis, and many more. Not only is SAG-AFTRA currently on strike, but the Writers Guild of America has also been on strike since May 2. Due to the strikes, many actors, screenwriters, and others in Hollywood have been affected and unable to work.

“I cannot believe it, quite frankly, how far apart we are on so many things; how they plead poverty, that they’re losing money left and right when giving hundreds of millions of dollars to their CEOs,” Fran added during her speech last week. “It is disgusting. Shame on them! They stand on the wrong side of history at this very moment.”