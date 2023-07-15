Lizzo Breaks Silence On Alleged Taylor Swift ‘Feud’ After Misinterpreted Comment

Lizzo, 34, cleared the air over a so-called “feud” with Taylor Swift, 33. The drama started amongst fanbases online after the “About Damn Time” singer went on Instagram live and stated, “The most popular person of today ain’t even comparable to what Beyoncé is doing.” While Lizzo didn’t name anyone alongside the comment, many assumed she meant Taylor — who is currently topping the charts with multiple albums between her re-releases and Midnights, not to mention her sold out Eras Tour show.

📹 | A fan at a Lizzo concert held up a sign saying “I chose you over Taylor” and Lizzo responded to it on stage — “I heart TayTay too, there’s no competition here”

In relation to the comment, Lizzo noticed a sign in the audience at her Perth, Australia show reading, “I chose you over Taylor.” The singer then read the sign out loud before clearing the air. “I’m going to start off be saying thank you for coming to my show, I know tickets are expensive to everybody’s shows, so it means the world to me that you’re here,” she began. ‘Taylor Swift is amazing as well … I heart Tay Tay too, there’s no competition here,” before joking that fans didn’t have to “choose” as Lizzo herself would have gone to the Eras Tour!

Beyoncé is also currently on a world tour for her Renaissance album, which would make sense as to why Lizzo compared an unnamed artist to the former Destiny’s Child member. The alleged comparison of Taylor and Beyoncé particularly of interest to the Swifties as back in 2009, Kanye West infamously interrupted Taylor’s acceptance speech during the MTV VMAs to declare, “Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’mma let you finish..but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!” It’s unclear who Lizzo meant, if anyone specific at all, but Taylor fans can rest assured it was not her!

Lizzo kicked off the Oceania leg of her Special Tour in Perth on July 14, with dates to follow in Melbourne, Byron Bay, Sydney and Auckland. She will also head to Japan for a show in Niigata at the Naeba Ski Resort. The GRAMMY winner spent last summer touring most of the U.S., starting in Florida and ending in Los Angeles by November. Earlier this year, she was also on the road in Europe.