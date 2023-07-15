Brendan Fraser Goes Shirtless In Italy With Girlfriend Jeanne Moore: Photos

Brandan Fraser, 54, was all-smiles as he went shirtless in Italy on vacation with his girlfriend Jeanne Moore, 43. The low key couple were seen going for a beachside stroll in the town of Ischia near Naples on Saturday, July 15, where they soaked up the 86 degree weather in images published by Page Six. Brendan opted for an olive green pair of swim trunks, black sandals and a baseball cap after going for a dip in the warm Gulf of Naples. The Mummy star also added a pair of black sunglasses to the casual look, alongside a silver watch and layered beaded bracelets.

Jeanne was also dressed for a day of swimming, rocking a strapless periwinkle bikini top and matching low-rise bottom. The celebrity makeup artist — who’s clients include Marie Osmond and Paula Abdul — threw up her blonde locks into a messy bun, showing off her gold hoop earrings. She finished the look with gold bracelets, a pair of black wire sunglasses and a beige colored flip flip. Based on Jeanne’s tan, it looks like she’s been enjoying some time in the sun while on their romantic Italy getaway!

After the relaxing beach day, the duo were seen throwing on the rest of their clothes to presumably head back to the hotel. Brendan added a beige collared golf shirt to his look with a bucket hat, while Jeanne wore a white cover up, beach tote and hat.

This has been quite the year for Brendan, who won the Best Actor award at the Oscars earlier this year for The Whale — a role that required him to gain 300 pounds (additional weight was added via prosthetic and CGI, creating the effect of a 600 pound man). Following the massive win, Brendan has been making a series of film festival appearances — including one this week at the Ischia Global Film Festival, where he is also being honored.

Italy also seems to be a special place for Brendan and Jeanne, who made their romance official with a red carpet debut at the 79th Venice Film Festival in Sept. 2022.