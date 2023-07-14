Noah Thompson Reveals Why He’s Been ‘Writing A Lot Of Breakup’ Songs & ‘Sad Music’ Lately (Exclusive)

Noah Thompson shared his own songwriting with the world for the first time with his debut EP, Middle Of God Knows Where back in June and has since released a music video to accompany the title track. Despite just dropping new music, the American Idol winner admitted that he is constantly writing and working to build a full album for his massive fan base. “I’ve been writing every day nonstop…I’ve been trying to as much as possible, even on my days off,” Noah revealed on the HollywoodLife Podcast. He added that the songs he’s been churning out align closely with the heartbreak, break-up themes he covered in the new EP. “I’ve been writing a lot of breakup stuff,” he laughed.

“I listen to breakup songs all the time. I listen to sad country music, sad rock music,” Noah continued on the HL Podcast. “But honestly though, inspiration I feel like comes from a little bit of everything, man. Like breakups, or my son.” The country crooner admitted that sometimes just “driving on the way to Nashville” inspires something to “pop into [his] head.”

As for “Middle Of God Knows Where,” Noah wrote the title track of his EP with Allison Veltz and Eric Arjes, and when Allison first approached him with the title she had in mind, he thought it “sounded completely different” than what became of it. “It didn’t hit me as a break-up song,” he revealed. “Once she explained how she got the idea and the story behind it, the song fit perfectly with what I was feeling and what I was going through at the time. I knew I needed to write that song.”

The “One Day Tonight” singer told HL that he wrote the track shortly after his time on Idol when he was going through his own heartbreak. The music video for “Middle Of God Knows Where” takes viewers on the same ride as the West Virginia-native’s somber lyrics, showcasing the ups and downs of a relationship and the aftermath of emotions when it ends.

