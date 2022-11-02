‘Idol’s Noah Thompson & HunterGirl Tease Potential Duet As They Kick Off Co-Headlining Tour (Exclusive)

American Idol fans have a chance to see Noah Thompson and HunterGirl perform on the same stage once again! The singing competition show favorites kicked off their co-headlining tour on October 27th in Columbus, OH, and sat down on the HollywoodLife Podcast to discuss their skyrocketing careers! “What I’ve gotten to do already has been so thrilling. I’ve had a blast,” Noah told HL in an EXCLUSIVE podcast interview. “We just both are so grateful that we get to go on tour and do that. There’s no other person I want to do that with than Hunter. We became best friends on that show and we’re going to just have a blast out on the road together.”

The season 20 runner-up added, “It’s been insane! I got to open for Justin Moore, and that was such a cool moment for me, my first arena show.” HunterGirl revealed she thought back to “this time last year” when she was auditioning to be on American Idol, and what a 180 her life has taken since. “Getting to have that moment, just standing there on stage, thinking ‘oh my gosh, getting to singe my original songs on a stage, open up for Justin Moore, artists that I’ve loved since I was little… all of these opportunities came just because of taking a chance,” she told HL.

While HunterGirl and Noah just separately released their own singles, the friends did tease a potential collab one day. “I think we would in the future!” Hunter said. “You know, going on this tour and getting to play all of our songs together, I think we could definitely come out maybe with a duet in the future. Definite possibility.”

When it came to preparing for their tour, Noah recalled that he had “no experience whatsoever in performing prior to Idol.” “You definitely do grow on the show, but afterwards, there was a point for me, where it was like, ‘Ok, this is it. This is where I have to take off.’ So, I’ve been playing all these shows back home and getting to travel around with my band, and everything has been a lot of help for me as an artist,” the former construction worker explained.

HunterGirl added that her life has been “crazy” since the show! “I went home, spent some time with my family, and then went to Nashville and put my band together!” the “Hometown Out Of Me” singer said on the podcast. “Just getting to be out in front of a live audience the past few months, and trying out some new songs has been so special. Also, getting to see all the people that supported me this past year. I can’t wait to work on some really cool, special stuff for the tour.”

Noah is coming off the release of his new single “Make You Rich,” while HunterGirl dropped her label debut single “Hometown Out Of Me” on the same day. “I’ve been playing since I was younger and my hometown has always supported me. They got me to this point, I wouldn’t be here without everybody,” the Winchester, Tennessee native explained. “I just new I had to go back and write a song for my hometown. This is this was one of the first songs I wrote since I got back, so I’m excited for this to be my first single.”

Noah’s “Make You Rich” is a “special” song about the “little things in life that make you feel rich,” the Idol winner noted. “I’ve learned to value my friends and family so much more than the materialistic things we can have in life. I joke that I’m just a simple guy. I’ve also learned, even when life is tough, the more you give and the more you love, the richer you are, and that is the whole meaning behind ‘Make You Rich,'” he said of the single.

See if Noah Thompson and HunterGirl will be coming to a city near you on their tour via this link, and be sure to stream “Make You Rich” and “Hometown Out Of Me!”