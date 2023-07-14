‘Teen Mom’ Star Nathan Griffith Strangled Sister & Threatened Suicide, According To Police Report

Jenelle Evans‘ ex, Nathan Griffith, allegedly strangled his own sister before being arrested for battery in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 12, per a police report by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department HollywoodLife obtained on July 14. The former Teen Mom 2 star, 35, had been staying at his sister’s house for a few weeks when the altercation occurred, although he denied any wrongdoing. The report said Nathan began yelling at the cops that he “did not touch her” when they arrived. The report said he smelled like alcohol and was slurring his words.

When the police entered the residence, they found Nathan’s sister clearly shaken up. There was “visible reddening on the lower left side of her neck”, as well as petechiae, or red, purple, or brown marks, around her eyes, the police report revealed. Once she calmed down enough to recount what happened, she claimed she and Nathan — who were both intoxicated — began arguing about his past aggression on family members. This conversation encouraged Nathan to “grab [his sister] by the throat with his right hand and push her down to the kitchen floor,” according to the police report. Nathan proceeded to “get on top” of his sister and “squeeze her neck”.

Nathan allegedly squeezed her neck to the point of her almost losing consciousness before loosening his grip and repeating the process. “During the several minutes of Nathan squeezing down on [his sister’s] neck, he repeatedly stated, ‘You’re going to submit to me,'” the police report continued.

Nathan claimed that his sister became physically aggressive toward him when speaking to the police, but he had no visible injuries. He also claimed his sister pointed a gun at him, but footage of the incident revealed that it was a Taser and that it was pointed at the ceiling, and not at him.

Once police had custody of him, Nathan allegedly began banging his head against the police vehicle’s window and making suicidal threats. The police report said he continued to “scream and yell incoherently” until he was booked.

Nathan and Jenelle share a 9-year-old son, Kaiser. Their tumultuous relationship was documented on Teen Mom 2 until the pair called off their engagement in 2015. Nathan married May Oyola in 2022, per Us Weekly, but she was not present at the residence when the altercation occurred. Nathan was reportedly staying at his sister’s place because his marriage started having troubles.

Just months before his arrest in Las Vegas, Nathan was charged with committing domestic battery by strangulation against an unnamed woman in February, according to PEOPLE. The charges were dropped in March.