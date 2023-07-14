‘Teen Mom’ Star Nathan Griffith Strangled Sister & Threatened Suicide, According To Police Report

Nathan Griffith reportedly squeezed his sister's neck until she nearly passed out and ordered her to 'obey' him, according to the police report obtained by HollywoodLife.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
July 14, 2023 3:04PM EDT
Nathan Griffith mugshot
View gallery
Since DaniLeigh has been arrested for alleged DUI hit and run in Miami Beach. The 28-year-old, who is rapper DaBaby's ex and mother to one of his children, was detained after allegedly hitting a person on a scooter while over the drink-drive limit. She posed for this mugshot after being arrested early Tuesday morning. According to reports, a police report claims several witnesses saw the entertainer speeding and swerving between lanes before striking a person riding a motorized scooter, and dragging the moped for about a block. One bystander reportedly flagged down a nearby police officer, who then initiated a stop. Police described Dani as smelling of alcohol and they conducted field sobriety tests, which she failed, and later took a breathalyzer. Dani was booked on three felony charges - driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury, and DUI damage to property. The alleged victim was reportedly sent to hospital with a kidney laceration and a spinal fracture. 30 May 2023 Pictured: DaniLeigh. Photo credit: Miami-Dade Corrections/SL/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA988842_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
"Teen Mom" star Ryan Edwards was arrested on Friday, April 7 for violating his probation from a harassment charge. The 35-year-old previously was arrested in March for violating an order of protection against him from his wife, Mackenzie Edwards. Mackenzie had reportedly filed for divorce from Ryan and was granted temporary custody of their children, Jagger, 5, and Stella, 2. Ryan is due in court on April 20 in relation to the arrest. He first appeared on MTV's "16 and Pregnant" alongside his then-girlfriend Maci Bookout, with whom he shares a son, Bentley, 14. Pictured: Ryan Edwards Ref: SPL5536311 070423 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Jenelle Evans‘ ex, Nathan Griffith, allegedly strangled his own sister before being arrested for battery in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 12, per a police report by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department HollywoodLife obtained on July 14. The former Teen Mom 2 star, 35, had been staying at his sister’s house for a few weeks when the altercation occurred, although he denied any wrongdoing. The report said Nathan began yelling at the cops that he “did not touch her” when they arrived. The report said he smelled like alcohol and was slurring his words.

Nathan Griffith mugshot
Nathan Griffith was booked in Las Vegas on July 12, 2023 for allegedly strangling his sister (Photo: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

When the police entered the residence, they found Nathan’s sister clearly shaken up. There was “visible reddening on the lower left side of her neck”, as well as petechiae, or red, purple, or brown marks, around her eyes, the police report revealed. Once she calmed down enough to recount what happened, she claimed she and Nathan — who were both intoxicated — began arguing about his past aggression on family members. This conversation encouraged Nathan to “grab [his sister] by the throat with his right hand and push her down to the kitchen floor,” according to the police report. Nathan proceeded to “get on top” of his sister and “squeeze her neck”.

Nathan allegedly squeezed her neck to the point of her almost losing consciousness before loosening his grip and repeating the process. “During the several minutes of Nathan squeezing down on [his sister’s] neck, he repeatedly stated, ‘You’re going to submit to me,'” the police report continued.

Nathan claimed that his sister became physically aggressive toward him when speaking to the police, but he had no visible injuries. He also claimed his sister pointed a gun at him, but footage of the incident revealed that it was a Taser and that it was pointed at the ceiling, and not at him.

Once police had custody of him, Nathan allegedly began banging his head against the police vehicle’s window and making suicidal threats. The police report said he continued to “scream and yell incoherently” until he was booked.

Nathan Griffith
Nathan Griffith appeared on ‘Teen Mom 2’ with Jenelle Evans (Photo: MTV/YouTube)

Nathan and Jenelle share a 9-year-old son, Kaiser. Their tumultuous relationship was documented on Teen Mom 2 until the pair called off their engagement in 2015. Nathan married May Oyola in 2022, per Us Weekly, but she was not present at the residence when the altercation occurred. Nathan was reportedly staying at his sister’s place because his marriage started having troubles.

Just months before his arrest in Las Vegas, Nathan was charged with committing domestic battery by strangulation against an unnamed woman in February, according to PEOPLE. The charges were dropped in March.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad