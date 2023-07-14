Elle Macpherson, 59, Rocks Sexy Brown Bikini & Goes Makeup-Free For Gorgeous Mirror Selfie

Elle 'The Body' Macpherson is still slaying! The 59-year-old looked stunning going makeup-free in a brown bikini as she posed for a mirror selfie.

July 14, 2023 8:39AM EDT
Elle Macpherson
Elle MacPherson The 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, America - 15 Jan 2012
Elle Macpherson and Flynn Busson Dior show, Arrivals, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 04 Jul 2022
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, CANADA ** Sydney, AUSTRALIA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Elle Macpherson with both of her sons Cy Busson and Flynn Busson are seen during a brand collections advertisement photoshoot. Elle who will turn 55 on March 29 looked amazing as she put her slender legs on display while posing on a paddleboard. The model was in great spirits during the shoot and could be seen having some belly laughs with her son Flynn. Pictured: Photographer BACKGRID USA 19 MARCH 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: MTRX / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: MEGA

Elle Macpherson is living her best summer life these days. The 59-year-old supermodel couldn’t resist posing for a mirror selfie showing off her brown string bikini and new hair. “By popular request new hair @welleco @dafne_evangelista bathing suit @melissaodabash pendant @albuslumen,” she captioned the photo on her Instagram Story.

Elle Macpherson
Elle Macpherson poses in a bikini for a mirror selfie. (Instagram)

The Aussie also went makeup free as she lounged in her bikini. Her wavy hair gave off major beach vibes, which she pulled to the side with a flower clip. Elle looked positively radiant.

Elle recently opened up about her wellness journey and the changes she’s made in her life that have made a difference. In addition to her WelleCo elixirs, Elle noted on This Morning that “hydration and sleep are very important” as well as “love and laughter.” She added, “It’s hard to be in your life if you’re not feeling great.”

Back in 2020, “The Body” discussed her thoughts on aging in the spotlight. “As I’ve matured, what I’ve realized is that it doesn’t really matter what I look like, the most important thing is, ‘how do I feel?’” she said on the Australian talk show Sunrise, according to PEOPLE. “[It’s] when I started sleeping more and relaxing a little more in my life and looking after my nutrition because good nutrition can change everything. I hadn’t really understood my body was deprived from good nutrition.”

Elle Macpherson
Elle Macpherson smiling on the beach. (MEGA)

She also told the outlet in a separate interview that she doesn’t “worry about wrinkles” at all. “I tackle internal aging by nourishing my cells from the inside and the welcome by-product is looking and feeling good,” Elle said. 

Elle’s fellow supermodels will be sitting down for in-depth interviews in the highly-anticipated new docuseries The Super Models. Naomi CampbellCindy CrawfordLinda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington are the subjects of the Apple TV+ documentary series, which is set to premiere on September 20, 2023.

