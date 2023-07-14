Elle Macpherson, 59, Rocks Sexy Brown Bikini & Goes Makeup-Free For Gorgeous Mirror Selfie

Elle Macpherson is living her best summer life these days. The 59-year-old supermodel couldn’t resist posing for a mirror selfie showing off her brown string bikini and new hair. “By popular request new hair @welleco @dafne_evangelista bathing suit @melissaodabash pendant @albuslumen,” she captioned the photo on her Instagram Story.

The Aussie also went makeup free as she lounged in her bikini. Her wavy hair gave off major beach vibes, which she pulled to the side with a flower clip. Elle looked positively radiant.

Elle recently opened up about her wellness journey and the changes she’s made in her life that have made a difference. In addition to her WelleCo elixirs, Elle noted on This Morning that “hydration and sleep are very important” as well as “love and laughter.” She added, “It’s hard to be in your life if you’re not feeling great.”

Back in 2020, “The Body” discussed her thoughts on aging in the spotlight. “As I’ve matured, what I’ve realized is that it doesn’t really matter what I look like, the most important thing is, ‘how do I feel?’” she said on the Australian talk show Sunrise, according to PEOPLE. “[It’s] when I started sleeping more and relaxing a little more in my life and looking after my nutrition because good nutrition can change everything. I hadn’t really understood my body was deprived from good nutrition.”

She also told the outlet in a separate interview that she doesn’t “worry about wrinkles” at all. “I tackle internal aging by nourishing my cells from the inside and the welcome by-product is looking and feeling good,” Elle said.

Elle’s fellow supermodels will be sitting down for in-depth interviews in the highly-anticipated new docuseries The Super Models. Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington are the subjects of the Apple TV+ documentary series, which is set to premiere on September 20, 2023.