‘Kardashians’: Kim Tricks The Family Into Thinking She’s Going On ‘The Bachelorette’

The July 13 episode of The Kardashians featured the family gathering in Palm Springs for Thanksgiving. Kim Kardashian told everyone that she had a big announcement to share. “I’m so excited,” she gushed. “An executive from Disney called me. Rob Mills. These people wanted to call me directly and then I was going to connect them with [mom] once I decided if I was going to do it or not. I’m going to do the show The Bachelorette. I’m going to be the Bachelorette. I’m so serious.”

Needless to say, everyone was shocked. “You’re going to be stuck in a house with 20 strange men that you’re going to have to make out with?” Khloe Kardashian questioned. “Are you okay?” Kylie Jenner was stunned that Kim agreed to kiss other men on camera, as well.

The most caught off guard, though, was Kris Jenner. “No, not happening,” she said. “I’m your momager, manager, mother…name a title. I’ll put any hat on that you want, but you’re not doing this.” Kim told Kris to call Rob Mills herself to see just how serious she was.

“We’re working on all the scheduling and everything right now,” Rob confirmed to Kris. “We’re probably 90 percent there.” Kris questioned what kind of budget ABC had for Kim, and Rob said it was “up for negotiation.”

Kris wasn’t going to give in, and she told the exec, “I just have to wrap my head around this because this isn’t exactly the space that I saw Kim in. She has four kids and a busy life.” Kris explained that she watches The Bachelorette herself, but wouldn’t want Kim to be on it.

Finally, Kim couldn’t hold it in any longer, and she let her family know she was just kidding. “It was a prank!” she said. “The head of Disney was in on it.”