‘And Just Like That’ Recap: Carrie Finds A New Man Ahead Of Aidan’s Return

Miranda hasn’t made life easy for herself, that’s for sure. She’s trying to balance all aspects of her life — Brady, Che, and class. She’s not getting any sleep as she schleps back to Brooklyn from Che’s place in the city. Miranda is exhausted, to say the least.

However, she still finds the time to support Charlotte’s Halloween fundraiser with Carrie. Charlotte and Harry are dressed up as Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys from The Americans, which is pretty genius. No one seems to get their costumes, though.

Meanwhile, Rock comes home with exciting news. They’ve been approached for modeling by someone who works for Ralph Lauren. Charlotte is elated. Rock’s thrilled about the opportunity. Harry, ever the cynic, thinks this could be a scam.

After Seema agrees to take Nya under her wing to find some men, they head to the bar to test the waters. Nya has a great night with her hookup, while Seema has sex with a man who has to use a penis pump. Everything’s peachy until she tries to use her vibrator. That’s where he draws the line apparently.

Carrie’s on the phone with Seema when she struts right into the bike lane. A biker, played by Sex and the City alum Peter Hermann, nearly crashes into her and falls to the ground. He’s injured his wrist in the scuffle.

Carrie apologizes profusely and wants to help. She accompanies him to urgent care and has great concern about a clot. While they wait, Carrie learns the man’s name is George. He’s never been married. She sticks around as he’s being seen by the doctor. Turns out, his wrist is broken.

Carrie shows up at George’s place to help with the upcoming project he was talking about. George kisses Carrie. They start making out on the couch when his business partner arrives and interrupts their little rendezvous. It’s awkward, to say the least.

At dinner, Miranda reveals to Che that she’s thinking of moving into Nya’s spare room to get some rest. She feels like she’s cramping Che’s style. Before Che’s show can truly get the green light, there’s a focus group meeting. After watching the pilot, a genderqueer person critiques Che’s performance and their character. Che is devastated by everyone’s opinions about their character in the show.

Miranda is irate over the not-so-great reaction. “There is nobody like you,” Miranda tells Che. While Miranda is loud about how she feels about the situation, Che is quietly mulling over the future. Miranda wants to be Che’s biggest cheerleader, but Che really wants some space right now. They ask Miranda to stay at Nya’s place for a few days.

Charlotte joins Rock at their Ralph Lauren photo shoot. Harry dresses up as Matthew Rhys again and attempts to be incognito. He still has a bad feeling about the photo shoot, but Charlotte assures him that she’s got this.

Carrie has dinner with George, and they head back to his place. They’re passionately making out on his bed when he gets a call from Paul. George stops their makeout session to answer and finish some work. Carrie is just left in bed to chill with Paul still on FaceTime. Carrie creeps out of the bed so she can leave. She lets George know that there’s a reason he’s never been married. Paul is his “wife.” She’s not going to be a third wheel to Paul, so their romance is over before it ever really began.