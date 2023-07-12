‘Fast X’ Star Michelle Rodriguez, 45, Rocks Tiny Colorful Bikini On A Boat In The French Riviera: Photos

Michelle Rodriguez, who turned 45 on Wednesday, appeared to have the time of her life while looking incredible in a bikini during a recent vacation. The Fast X star showed off the stylish multi-colored patterned two-piece as she jumped from a boat in the water in the French Riviera, in new epic photos. She had her hair down during the memorable getaway and held a glass with a beverage in it at one point.

Michelle was also joined by a group of friends in the fun-filled location and seemed relaxed while taking in the fun. In addition to swimming, they sunbathed and enjoyed the warm weather. It’s unclear how long they were on the water, but they definitely seemed to take advantage of every minute they had!

Before she was spotted on her recent vacation, Michelle, who has been in the acting industry since the late 1990s, made headlines for her incredible role as Letty Ortiz in Fast X, which was released in May. She expressed her gratitude for the fans of the new film and entire Fast and Furious franchise, which she’s been a part of since the first installment in 2001, in an Instagram post in late May.

“Full of nothing but gratitude for all the love & support throughout the years, Thank You to everyone around the world who’s shown us love & support throughout this crazy long ride of 22 years of that fast life🙌🏽🥂🤘🏽✨🌬❤️🌍🌎🌏💛,” she wrote in alongside a post full of photos from the movies throughout the years.

In addition to Michelle showing gratitude for the successful franchise, fellow Fast X actress Charlize Theron showed gratitude by promoting the official merchandise, in a post. She posed for photos while wearing a T-shirt featuring Michelle’s character in the film, and tagged her in the June post. “My girl!!!! Say hello to my new favorite shirt –– who the hell wouldn’t want a tee with @mrodofficial’s perfect face on it?!” she wrote in the caption.