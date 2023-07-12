Brittany Mahomes Slays In Skintight Metallic Dress For ‘Quarterback’ Premiere With Patrick

Brittany Mahomes is always supporting Patrick Mahomes on and off the field. The mom-of-two stepped out for the Quarterback premiere on July 11 in a skintight metallic dress with off-the-shoulder sleeves. Her long blonde hair fell in loose waves.

Brittany walked the green field carpet with her husband, who looked handsome in a mint green suit. Brittany was by her hubby’s side the whole night as they celebrated the launch of the new Netflix series featuring the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback.

The KC Current co-owner also made sure to give a special nod to her kids on her night out. She had on a nameplate necklace featuring the names of her two kids: Sterling, 2, and Bronze, 7 months. Brittany posted photos on Instagram with Patrick from their night of celebrating. “Special night… can’t wait for the world to see Quarterback on @netflix!” she captioned the photos.

“I just feel like it’s something we’ve never done before, so when we got the opportunity we for sure took the chance to just share the life that we live and then behind the scenes with our family,” Brittany told Netflix on the green carpet. The Super Bowl champ added that he was excited to showcase the balance of “football with life and just being a normal guy and a normal family.”

Patrick is one of three quarterbacks featured in the Netflix docuseries. The series gives “unprecedented access” to Patrick, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota on and off the field. For the first time ever, the NFL allowed quarterbacks to be mic’d up for every single game of a season.

Patrick was joined at the premiere by his fellow teammate Travis Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end showed up in a mint green suit of his own. Patrick and Travis matched and didn’t even plan it!