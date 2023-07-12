Brittany Mahomes Slays In Skintight Metallic Dress For ‘Quarterback’ Premiere With Patrick

Date night with her quarterback! Brittany Mahomes stunned in a metallic silver dress as she supported hubby Patrick Mahomes at the 'Quarterback' premiere.

July 12, 2023 8:37AM EDT
Brittany Patrick Mahomes
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's Fun House at Live! at the Battery Atlanta in Atlanta, in this Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, file photo. The National Women's Soccer League is returning to Kansas City after an ownership group led by local businesspeople that includes the fiancé of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was awarded an expansion franchise Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File)
Brittany Mahomes and husband/American football quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League Patrick Mahomes arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's 'Quarterback' Season 1 held at the Netflix Tudum Theater on July 11, 2023 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's 'Quarterback' Season 1, Netflix Tudum Theater, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 11 Jul 2023
MVP Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs poses with his wife, Brittney Mahomes, their children, Sterling, 1, and Bronze, 11 weeks old, in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif., Feb. 13, 2023. Mahomes visited the Disneyland Resort during the Disney100 Celebration less than 24 hours after the Kansas City Chiefs victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort) MVP Patrick Mahomes Celebrates Super Bowl LVII Win with First Family Visit to Disneyland Resort, Anaheim, CA, USA - 13 Feb 2023
Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Brittany Mahomes is always supporting Patrick Mahomes on and off the field. The mom-of-two stepped out for the Quarterback premiere on July 11 in a skintight metallic dress with off-the-shoulder sleeves. Her long blonde hair fell in loose waves.

Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes rocked a skintight metallic dress at the ‘Quarterback’ premiere. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Brittany walked the green field carpet with her husband, who looked handsome in a mint green suit. Brittany was by her hubby’s side the whole night as they celebrated the launch of the new Netflix series featuring the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback.

The KC Current co-owner also made sure to give a special nod to her kids on her night out. She had on a nameplate necklace featuring the names of her two kids: Sterling, 2, and Bronze, 7 months. Brittany posted photos on Instagram with Patrick from their night of celebrating. “Special night… can’t wait for the world to see Quarterback on @netflix!” she captioned the photos.

“I just feel like it’s something we’ve never done before, so when we got the opportunity we for sure took the chance to just share the life that we live and then behind the scenes with our family,” Brittany told Netflix on the green carpet. The Super Bowl champ added that he was excited to showcase the balance of “football with life and just being a normal guy and a normal family.”

Brittany Mahomes
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes on the green carpet at the ‘Quarterback’ premiere. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Patrick is one of three quarterbacks featured in the Netflix docuseries. The series gives “unprecedented access” to Patrick, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota on and off the field. For the first time ever, the NFL allowed quarterbacks to be mic’d up for every single game of a season.

Patrick was joined at the premiere by his fellow teammate Travis Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end showed up in a mint green suit of his own. Patrick and Travis matched and didn’t even plan it!

