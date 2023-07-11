Vanessa Kirby Fixes Fallen Dress Strap After Wardrobe Malfunction At ‘M:I 7’ Premiere

It happens to us all! Vanessa Kirby had a wardrobe malfunction moment at the Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning — Part One premiere in New York City on July 10. As she walked the red carpet, her dress strap fell down her arm. Vanessa quickly swooped in to pull it back up to her shoulder. Easy peasy fix!

Vanessa stunned in a champagne-colored silk satin dress from the Schiaparelli Spring 2023 Haute Couture collection at the premiere. She paired her gorgeous silky gown with black draped gloves and stole. The look paired perfectly with her icy blonde hair.

The Crown alum joined her fellow castmates at the premiere in the Big Apple, including Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Czerny, Esai Morales, and more. The cast has traveled the world promoting the next installment of the highly-anticipated action flick.

On the red carpet, Vanessa was asked about the possibility of playing Sue Storm in the upcoming Fantastic Four film. Casting rumors have run rampant across the internet for months, and Vanessa’s name has come up as a top candidate for Sue Storm, a.k.a the Invisible Woman. “It would be an honor to play Sue Storm. She’s amazing,” she cryptically told Variety.

The 35-year-old has continually shown off her incredible style on the Mission: Impossible 7 press tour. At the South Korea premiere, the actress sizzled in a strapless red and black snakeskin-printed dress. For the London premiere, Vanessa dazzled in a gorgeous black gown. Vanessa sparkled in the sun at the Rome premiere in a glittering gold and very sheer gown.

Following the release of Mission: Impossible 7, Vanessa will be looking ahead to another exciting theatrical release: Napoleon. The Oscar nominee stars alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the Ridley Scott biopic. She plays Empress Josephine, Napoleon Bonaparte’s wife, in the film. Napoleon is set to be released on November 22.