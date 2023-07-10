Joaquin Phoenix Takes Over France As Napoleon Bonaparte In Epic Biopic Trailer

View gallery

Joaquin Phoenix is tackling yet another iconic role in Napoleon. The Oscar winner stars as the French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte in Ridley Scott’s Napoleon. The first trailer was released on July 10 and gave a glimpse at jaw-dropping battle scenes with Napoleon leading the way and Napoleon’s passionate love story with Josephine.

“I am destined for greatness. But those in power will only see me as a sword,” Napoleon says. He soon becomes the first Emperor of France after the French Revolution. He marries Josephine, played by Vanessa Kirby, and finds enemies in his new role. Josephine makes sure to let Napoleon know that he is “nothing” without her.

View Related Gallery 'Joker 2: Folie à Deux' Photos: See Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga & More Director Todd Phillips , Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix pictured in their full make up filming at the ‚ÄúJoker: Folie a Deux‚Äù set at the Shakespeare Stairs in the Bronx. Pictured: Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix Ref: SPL5535091 030423 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights Lady Gaga on location for the first day of filming 'Joker: Foie a Deux' on March 25, 2023 in New York City. 25 Mar 2023 Pictured: Lady Gaga. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA961451_010.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

The final moments of the trailer feature a truly epic battle scene in the middle of a frigid winter. Napoleon patiently waits for the enemy to arrive, and he doesn’t rush the battle. France’s adversaries quickly realize they’ve run into a trap. The ground they’re walking on toward Napoleon and his men is actually ice! Napoleon soon lets the cannons fall onto the ice, plunging the enemy into the freezing waters below. “I’m the first to admit when I make a mistake. I simply never do,” Napoleon says in the final seconds of the trailer.

The official synopsis for the film reads: “Against a stunning backdrop of large-scale filmmaking orchestrated by legendary director Ridley Scott, the film captures Bonaparte’s relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine, showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed.”

The film also stars Tahar Rahim, Matthew Needham, Ben Miles, and Ludivine Sagnier. Napoleon will be released in theaters on November 22, 2023. Since it’s an Apple TV+ Original, Napoleon will be available on the streaming service at a later date. It will not stream simultaneously when the movie hits theaters.