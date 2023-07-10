Liam Payne Bares His Chest To Debut Massive Tattoo Celebrating His Sobriety Journey: Photos

Liam Payne, 29, just got a brand new chest tattoo and posed for black and white photos and videos of it on Instagram. The singer’s new ink was done by London-based artists Miles Langford and Pablo (aka Certified Letter Boy), who have also worked on tattoos for David Beckham‘s sons Cruz and Romeo, and they shared it to their official pages. “Lettering for @liampayne,” the caption for the post read.

The tattoo spells out “Where dark meets light” and was done in an old-school font in light-to-dark ombre. Liam also shared the post to his own Instagram story. “Where dark meets lighT,” he wrote, referencing the capital letters in the phrase. He also thanked the two artists and said he loves “hanging and inking” with them.

Although Liam didn’t go into detail about the meaning behind the new tattoo, it may very well be inspired by his sobriety journey. The talented songwriter recently revealed he’s been sober for six months after spending 100 days in a rehab facility, in a new YouTube video. He also admitted he was in “bad shape” before he got the help and is committed to living a better lifestyle now that he’s put in the work.

“I just kind of feel like I’ve got more of a grip on life and everything that was getting away from me,” he said in the video. “I just needed to take a little bit of time out for myself actually because I kind of became somebody who I didn’t really recognize anymore. And I’m sure you guys didn’t either. I was in bad shape up until that point and I was really happy to kind of put a stopper to life and work.”

Liam also revealed that he didn’t have his phone “for nearly 100 days” during his time in rehab. “I didn’t connect with the outside world at all. Upon leaving, the hardest part was turning the phone back on because it was a little bit scary,” he explained before going into detail about the moment he realized he wanted to stop drinking, which happened in Jan.

“I was watching this beautiful symphony, I was having a drink, and I thought, ‘You know what, this isn’t really serving me at all, I don’t really need this right now,’ ” he remembered. “It’s the first time I’ve ever put a drink down and gone to someone else, ‘You finish this, I don’t need this right now.’ And I haven’t picked one up since, which has almost been 6 months, which I’m excited about.”