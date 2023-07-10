Erin Andrews Welcomes First Baby With Husband Jarret Stoll Via Surrogate

Sportscaster. Co-Host. Mom?! Yes, Erin Andrews has a new title to add to her resume, and it’s likely the most rewarding of them all! Erin, 45, and her former NHL player husband Jarret Stoll, 41, welcomed a son via surrogate, their rep confirmed to TODAY on July 10. PageSix reported that the couple welcomed their baby boy several weeks ago, and have chosen the name Mack for their first little one.

Erin and Jarret enlisted the help of a surrogate to bring their bundle of joy into the world after dealing with fertility issues for the last 9 years. They were spotted celebrating the happy occasion in June at Harriet’s in West Hollywood, Calif. at their baby shower. HollywoodLife has reached out to Erin’s reps for comment, but did not immediately hear back. Erin has also made no official statement of her own on Instagram.

Of course, the former Dancing With The Stars co-host isn’t the first celebrity mom to welcome a new little one via surrogate. Heck, she’s not even the first celebrity mom this summer! Erin is in great company as both Chrissy Teigen and Naomi Campbell announced surprise new little ones this past June, both born by surrogates.

Chrissy welcomed her 4th child with hubby John Legend on June 28th — a little boy, just like Erin. Since then, she’s done nothing but dote on her son Wren, posting pics of his hair and sharing photos of him alongside her other 3 children: eldest daughter Luna, 7, son Miles, 4, and baby girl Esti Maxine, 6 months.

Meanwhile, Naomi, 53, revealed she welcomed a baby boy into the world via a Thursday, June 29 Instagram post that showed her holding hands with her new bundle of joy and her 2-year-old daughter. “My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence,” she captioned the sweet post. “A True Gift from God … blessed ! Welcome Babyboy.”

It’s wonderful to see all these beautiful families growing! Such a special time for all!