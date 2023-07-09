Tom Cruise Bonds With Son Connor, 28, In New York With Sister Lee: Rare Photos

Tom Cruise was spotted with his eldest son Connor, whom he shares with ex-wife Nicole Kidman, as they stepped out in Times Square on July 8.

Suri Cruise, Tom Cruise and Connor Cruise Friars Club Entertainment Icon Award presentation, inside, Waldorf Astoria Ballroom, New York, America - 12 Jun 2012 Tom Cruise was honoured at the Friars Club with the Entertainment Icon Award. The Friars Club is a private club in New York City famous for its celebrity roasts. Founded in 1904, this is only the fourth time in the club’s history that the Entertainment Icon Award award has been given. The other three recipients of this award were Cary Grant, Douglas Fairbanks and Frank Sinatra
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Tom Cruise greets his fans as he is seen arriving at AMC in Times Square. The actor has been in the city promoting his latest Mission impossible film and was all smiles as he arrived at the theater trailed by sister Lee and his son Connor. It was unclear if daughter Suri who lives in the city with Tom's ex Katie Holmes was invited to the event. Pictured: Tom Cruise, Connor Cruise BACKGRID USA 9 JULY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: JosiahW / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Tom Cruise bonded with this son Connor Cruise, 28, during a rare public outing. The Top Gun star and his son, who he shares with his ex-wife Nicole Kidman, were also joined by Tom’s sister Lee Ann Mapother DeVette, 63, for an afternoon of family bonding. The trio were spotted arriving to the AMC Movie Theater in advance of Tom’s highly anticipated Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One on July 12.

Tom Cruise is seen in New York City on July 8. His son Connor walked behind with Tom’s sister Lee. (JosiahW / BACKGRID)

Tom stayed low key in a casual black button down shirt paired with a dark pair of jeans, and black leather shoes. The iconic actor also added his signature aviator frames and a chunky silver watch on his left wrist. Connor was also laid back in a gray polo shirt, jeans and black-and-white sneakers. The Scientology School graduate also sported a black backpack as he walked alongside his aunt Lee, deep in conversation. Tom’s sister added a pop of color with a bright pink shirt, fitting with the current Barbiecore trend, summer-ready white pants and a black leather shoulder bag.

Tom’s rarely seen son Connor Cruise, who he shares with ex-wife Nicole Kidman, and sister Lee are seen walking together in NYC. (JosiahW / BACKGRID)

Tom has been married three times, and shares two adopted kids with his second wife Nicole Kidman: Connor as well as his sister Isabella ‘Bella’ Cruise, 30. He is also dad to biological daughter Suri, 17, with Katie Holmes, who he has not been photographed with in years. Prior to marrying Nicole in 1990 and Katie in 2006, Tom was also wed to Mimi Rogers from 1987 to 1990 — but the pair had no children.

Connor keeps a relatively low profile, but occasionally works as a DJ and musician, having once spun a party for Rihanna back in 2013 and releasing a song with Jason Musso of Metro Station.

Like his sister Isabella, he’s also married — having wed fellow Scientologist Silvia Zanchi in a low key 2019 ceremony. Little is known about Silvia, except that she and Connor share the same religion, and that she is from Italy. It’s believed that the two met in Clearwater, Florida and begun dating shortly after, before eventually tying the knot.

