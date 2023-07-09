Tom Cruise Bonds With Son Connor, 28, In New York With Sister Lee: Rare Photos

Tom Cruise bonded with this son Connor Cruise, 28, during a rare public outing. The Top Gun star and his son, who he shares with his ex-wife Nicole Kidman, were also joined by Tom’s sister Lee Ann Mapother DeVette, 63, for an afternoon of family bonding. The trio were spotted arriving to the AMC Movie Theater in advance of Tom’s highly anticipated Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One on July 12.

Tom stayed low key in a casual black button down shirt paired with a dark pair of jeans, and black leather shoes. The iconic actor also added his signature aviator frames and a chunky silver watch on his left wrist. Connor was also laid back in a gray polo shirt, jeans and black-and-white sneakers. The Scientology School graduate also sported a black backpack as he walked alongside his aunt Lee, deep in conversation. Tom’s sister added a pop of color with a bright pink shirt, fitting with the current Barbiecore trend, summer-ready white pants and a black leather shoulder bag.

Tom has been married three times, and shares two adopted kids with his second wife Nicole Kidman: Connor as well as his sister Isabella ‘Bella’ Cruise, 30. He is also dad to biological daughter Suri, 17, with Katie Holmes, who he has not been photographed with in years. Prior to marrying Nicole in 1990 and Katie in 2006, Tom was also wed to Mimi Rogers from 1987 to 1990 — but the pair had no children.

Connor keeps a relatively low profile, but occasionally works as a DJ and musician, having once spun a party for Rihanna back in 2013 and releasing a song with Jason Musso of Metro Station.

Like his sister Isabella, he’s also married — having wed fellow Scientologist Silvia Zanchi in a low key 2019 ceremony. Little is known about Silvia, except that she and Connor share the same religion, and that she is from Italy. It’s believed that the two met in Clearwater, Florida and begun dating shortly after, before eventually tying the knot.