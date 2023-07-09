Joe Biden Stays Cool In Swim Shorts On Summer Beach Day With Jill: Photos

Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden enjoyed an ideal summer day in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware! The President of the United States, 80, was spotted wearing a pair of blue swim shorts adorned with sea turtles, along with a white Polo Ralph Lauren golf shirt and black running shoes for the low key afternoon on Saturday, July 8. He also added a blue baseball cap and aviator sunglasses to his beach ensemble in the photos first published by TMZ.

Joe and the First Lady, 72, were seen soaking up the sun in lounge chairs under umbrellas amid the crowd, with Joe even carrying his own fold-up chair along with a novel. Jill looked relaxed as she had a beach bag next to her, at one point reaching for sunscreen to stay protected. Instead of sneakers, however, she stayed breezy in flip flops. Naturally, the White House residents were joined by plenty of Secret Service security, one of whom could be spotted right behind Joe as he was walking out to the beach.

The couple, who wed in 1977, notably have a home in the Rehoboth Beach area, located in the Gordons Pond section of Cape Henlopen State Park. Biden made the North Shores real estate purchase back in 2017 for $2.7 million, also spending a reported $450,000 on a security fence. The postcard worthy 4,786-square-foot home includes six bedrooms, five bathrooms, a spacious kitchen, three fireplaces and naturally, decks and porches for the weather and views.

Joe and Jill first visited the house in 2021 before her 70th birthday, but have seemingly become regulars ever since — especially during warm weather season. “Throughout our careers, Jill and I have dreamed of being able to buy a place where we can bring the whole family,” Joe said in a statement run by Cape Gazette back in 2017 after purchasing the property. “We feel very lucky that we’re now able to make that happen and are looking forward to spending time with our family in the place that matters most to us in the world,” the grandfather of seven also said.