President Joe Biden & Jill Kiss At White House & Hang With Hunter At July 4th Celebrations

First Lady Jill Biden was ready to celebrate the Fourth of July, as she wore a red and blue dress, on Tuesday. She kissed President Joe Biden as they celebrated the holiday and enjoyed some fireworks at the White House, after welcoming military families to enjoy the holiday with them. Aside from the military families, the president and first lady also bonded with the president’s son Hunter Biden and his daughter during the fireworks display.

Jill, 72, and Joe, 80, were all smiles as they attended the party and enjoyed a marvelous fireworks display to close out the night. The first lady rocked a short-sleeve light blue dress with blue and red designs, perfect for Independence Day. While his wife went for a red and blue dress, Joe rocked a blue shirt and khakis, along with a navy blue blazer and aviator sunglasses for the party. As they watched fireworks, the pair were joined by Hunter and his daughter on the South Portico of the White House.

The White House Fourth of July party was a special celebration, complete with musical performances from stars like DJ D-Nice and Ne-Yo. As the Bidens introduced Ne-Yo, the president spoke about how special it was to celebrate Independence Day. “It really matters, you showing your support for the military on a day like today. You know, it’s an incredible opportunity we have,” he said. “We are the leading nation in the world. The rest of the world looks to us. And they look at this. So I hope you enjoy the rest of the evening.”

Joe is also preparing for the 2024 election, where he’s running for his second term as president. He officially announced his 2024 campaign in April. In his campaign launch, he spoke about threats to democracy and promised to keep up the fight to defend Americans’ rights. “Every generation of Americans has faced a moment when they’ve had to defend democracy, stand up for our personal freedoms and stand up for our right to vote and our civil rights. This is ours,” he said. “Let’s finish the job.”