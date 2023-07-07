‘Mama June: Family Crisis’: June Apologizes To Josh For Everything She Did During Her Addiction

Mama June committed to making amends with her daughters during the July 7 episode of Mama June: Family Crisis. Following their weekend of therapy, June called her girls pretty regularly, and they liked that, but they didn’t love that a lot of what June wanted to talk about was them attending her wedding. They were all for making “baby steps” when it came to fixing their relationship with her, but June was being a little too pushy. And things took a turn for the worse when June had an awkward interaction with her granddaughter, Ella, at the park.

But before we get to that, we need to explain that Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird had to convince Josh to let June see their kids. Josh was happy to hear that the girls had somewhat of a breakthrough with their mom during the weekend of therapy, but that didn’t mean he was ready to forgive and forget just yet. He made it clear that a weekend doesn’t fix the years of damage that June caused and she still needs to work hard to mend what she had broken.

Pumpkin was hoping that June could visit the kids at their house, but Josh said that wouldn’t be happening. He didn’t want June anywhere near their property. So instead of meeting up at the house, June and Pumpkin planned a get together at a local park. Josh allowed Pumpkin to take Ella and their son, Bentley, but he kept their newborn twins at home with him.

Later in the episode, June met up with her girls at the park. Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and Jessica Shannon joined, too, and all went pretty well until June took Ella aside and told her she wanted her to be the flower girl in her wedding. June didn’t think about asking Pumpkin or Josh before mentioning it to Ella, so when Pumpkin learned about the private conversation, she immediately put a stop to the park hangout. And then, when she got home, Ella told Josh the news, and he also got pretty upset.

June later called Pumpkin and Josh to apologize for what she did. She acknowledged that she should’ve talked to them before Ella. And then, she asked Josh if they could meet up to hash things out. He reluctantly agreed, as he feels she hasn’t truly changed, but he ended up doing it for Pumpkin. At the end of the day, June is her mom, and he loves Pumpkin.

In the final scene of this week’s episode, June surprised Josh with a rage room so he could blow off steam. She wrote things she had done throughout her addiction on separate pieces of paper and taped those pieces of paper to various items in a room. She then gave him a bat to smash the items and show her how he really feels. Then, when he was done, she apologized to him for all that she had done — we’ll just have to wait until next to week to find out if he’s able to forgive her.

On a side note: Alana shared with Dr. Ish that she was applying to colleges and a few of them were out of state. The one she really wants to go to is in Colorado, and while that scares her (being away from her family and boyfriend), he urged her to apply and do what’s best for her.

