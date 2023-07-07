Da Brat, 49, Give Birth To Baby Boy: She & Wife Jesseca Welcome 1st Child Together

Da Brat is officially a mom! PEOPLE reported the news on Friday, July 7, that she and her wife Jesseca “Judy” Dupart welcomed a baby boy yesterday, July 6, at 8:30 PM Eastern time in Atlanta. The Brat Loves Judy stars shared with the outlet that their newborn son weighed a healthy 7 pounds, 8 ounces, and is 20 inches long. Da Brat, (aka Shawntae Harris,), 49, gushed that the tiny new arrival is “perfect.”

“I can’t BELIEVE he came out of me!” she enthused in an interview. “Feels like a dream. He’s PERFECT in every way.” The new mom also expressed gratitude while speaking with the publication. “Very appreciative for such a blessing of our bundle of joy,” she said. “This journey has been more amazing than we could’ve ever imagined.”

Jesseca also stepped in to reveal the baby’s sweet name. “His name had been True Legend Harris-Dupart but now that we’ve met him we are tempted to name him PERFECT.” PEOPLE noted that the couple ultimately decided to keep the name True.

The rapper also took to Instagram on Friday, July 7, to share video clips from the big day. “I’m getting ready to have a baby,” she said as she laid on a hospital bed, explaining that she felt “very numb” ahead of the birth and joked she felt like “a biology project.” Later, as the baby arrived, Da Brat appeared to cry tears of joy.

Many of her 3.7 million fans on the platform were thrilled, and took to the comments section to congratulate the happy couple on their expanding family. “Congratulations Queens on y’all Bundle of Joy Baby King 🤴God Bless,” wrote a fan, while another remarked, “Congratulations you both deserve it your going to make wonderful parents and amazing memories,” alongside a row of blue and white heart emojis. “Congratulations and Welcome to the Motherhood gang,” commented a third.

Da Brat and Judy married on February 2, 2022, in a romantic, flower-filled celebration in Georgia. They announced they were expecting their first child in February of 2023. “It’s been quite a journey,” she shared with PEOPLE on Feb. 20 of getting pregnant at 48. “There’s a lot of stuff we learned about women over the age of 40.”

The rapper told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during an April 2023 interview that she felt “blessed” to be looking ahead to the baby’s birth. “I feel great. I feel absolutely blessed,” she said at the time. “My stomach is huge, and it’s still growing. I have a few weird things that have never happened to me before, but I’m just taking it all in stride because it’s part of the pregnancy. I know once the baby comes out, everything will be back to normal.”