Wart vs. Skin Tag: What’s the Difference and How To Treat Each

Skin blemishes and growths can be a common occurrence, and often people mistake one for another. Two such skin conditions that are often confused are warts and skin tags. While they may appear similar at first glance, they have distinct characteristics and require different treatment approaches. In this blog, we will explore the differences between warts and skin tags, and provide insights into how to treat each condition effectively.

Warts

Warts are caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV), a common viral infection. They are small, rough growths that can appear on various parts of the body, including the hands, feet, and genital area. Warts can be categorized into several types, including common warts, plantar warts, flat warts, and genital warts.

Appearance

Warts often have a raised, grainy texture and can vary in color from flesh-toned to brown or gray. They may have tiny black dots, which are clotted blood vessels. Warts can range in size from a few millimeters to more than a centimeter.

Causes and Transmission

HPV enters the body through small cuts or breaks in the skin. The virus is contagious and can spread through direct contact with an infected person or by touching surfaces that have come into contact with the virus. Factors such as weakened immune system, cuts or abrasions on the skin, and prolonged exposure to moist environments can increase the risk of developing warts.

Treatment

Several treatment options are available for warts. Over-the-counter remedies like salicylic acid solutions, gels, or patches can be effective in removing warts. Cryotherapy, which involves freezing the wart with liquid nitrogen, is another common treatment. Additionally, surgical removal, laser therapy, or immunotherapy may be recommended for persistent or stubborn warts.

Skin Tags

Skin tags, also known as acrochordons, are small, soft, benign growths that typically occur in areas where skin rubs against skin or clothing. They are more common in middle-aged and elderly individuals and can be found on the neck, armpits, groin, eyelids, and under the breasts.

Appearance

Skin tags are usually flesh-colored or slightly darker and have a soft, smooth texture. They often have a narrow stalk connecting them to the skin. Skin tags are generally small, measuring a few millimeters in size, but can sometimes grow larger.

Causes and Transmission

The exact cause of skin tags is unknown, but they are believed to develop due to the friction and rubbing of skin against skin or clothing. People who are overweight or have certain hormonal imbalances, such as during pregnancy, may be more prone to developing skin tags.

Treatment

Skin tags are typically harmless and do not require treatment unless they cause discomfort or affect a person’s self-esteem. If desired, they can be removed for cosmetic reasons. Simple methods like cutting off the skin tag with scissors or tying it off with dental floss are not recommended and can lead to infection. It is best to consult a healthcare professional who can safely remove skin tags using methods such as cryotherapy, skin tag removers, excision, or electrocautery.

Conclusion

While warts and skin tags may look similar, understanding their differences is crucial in determining the appropriate treatment. Warts are caused by the HPV virus, are contagious, and can appear in various sizes and shapes. Skin tags, on the other hand, are benign growths that arise due to skin friction and are usually harmless. Treatment options for warts include over-the-counter remedies, cryotherapy, and surgical removal. Skin tags can be left alone if they are not bothersome but can be removed through professional procedures if desired. It is important to note that self-diagnosis can be challenging, as other skin conditions may resemble warts or skin tags. If you are uncertain about a growth on your skin, it is always best to consult a healthcare professional for an accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment recommendation.