Brittany Snow Finalizes Divorce From Ex Tyler Stanaland 5 Months After Split

Brittany Snow, 37, will legally be a single woman by August 11. She and ex Tyler Stanaland, whom she filed for divorce from in September, finalized their divorce by filing documents earlier this week, per PEOPLE. According to the filings obtained by the outlet, they listed their separation date as September 14, 2022, and listed “no community assets” to divide. The former couple also cited a prenuptial agreement in the final documents, which state that both will be legally single as of August 11, 2023. Neither sought spousal support in the complete settlement.

The Pitch Perfect beauty and surfer, 33, married in Malibu in March of 2020, two years after she claimed her future husband slid into her DMs in 2018 with what she called “a really lame pickup line.” Brittany later shared with PEOPLE that they’d been “infatuated” with each other prior to dating. “We got tacos after years of being infatuated with one another and forgot how to speak entirely,” she told the outlet during a 2020 interview. “There was a certain amount of tequila consumed, and then we just started talking a lot. Then we fell in love and nothing’s really changed, we’re still eating tacos and margaritas together.”

The former couple announced their split in September with a heartfelt joint statement via social media. “After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” they wrote at the time, alongside a tender photo together on a subway. “This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives.”

“We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie,” the statement concluded. “We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”

Brittany subsequently filed for divorce four months after their split, in January of 2023.