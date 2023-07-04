Steve Harvey & Wife Marjorie Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary In Italy: ‘Still Going Strong’

Steve Harvey, 66, and his wife Marjorie Harvey, 58, are celebrating a remarkable 16 years of marriage! Both spouses took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 4th, with a romantic video of their anniversary getaway in upscale Lake Como, Italy. In the clip, Marjorie wore a stunning, bridal white silk halter dress with a feathered cape and a thigh high slit as she swept through a gorgeous Italian mansion, posed with her famous husband, and even snuggled up for kisses. Steve looked stylish as well with a gold tweed jacket over a white outfit. “Still going strong @marjorie_harvey,” the Celebrity Family Feud host captioned his post, alongside a row of heart and flame emojis. Marjorie captioned hers “Anniversary time with the Love of My Life.”

Fans of the couple, who married in 2007, rushed to the comments thread to gush over the occasion. “Ummmmm, this the sexiest couple to do it!! C’mon wit it Harvey’s! The love is loving,” wrote a follower, while another remarked, “Love this steve!! Can’t wait to find a love like this.” A third raved, “Nothin is better than walking in Love and 4-Love. Cheers to the Harveys.”

More About Steve Harvey Steve Harvey’s Wife Marjorie: Their Love Story, Plus Why His Two Previous Marriages Ended

The father of seven (Steve and Marjorie had four children from previous relationships, and he adopted Marjorie’s three kids, including Lori Harvey) has previously spoken about his remarkable relationship with his gorgeous wife. “It was like being reborn,” he told PEOPLE in a 2016 interview. “I messed up so many times in my life. She made all the difference. When you’re happy at home, you can make a lot of things happen.”

As for their family, they’ve certainly put the effort into blending them all into a happy unit. “When you’re dealing with a blended family, everyone is coming from a place of broken,” Marjorie told the outlet in a separate interview. “We knew this was right. But I just told them, ‘Everyone is included. Everyone has access to their parents. Whatever you didn’t have before, don’t let that interfere with what you can have now.’”