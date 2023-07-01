Selena Gomez Sets Pulses Racing As She Rocks Red Bra In Sexy New Bedroom Photos

Selena Gomez, 30, looks radiant and sexy in her latest two Instagram photos. The singer posed while laying down in a red bra as her dark hair was down and swept to the side. She appeared to have little, if any, makeup on as her skin glowed and she gave a serious expression to the camera.

“@dolceglow tan before I tan ☀️,” she wrote in the caption, promoting the Dolce & Gabbana self tanner products. Once the photos went public, her fans were quick to respond with a plethora of compliments. “Wholesome and sexy. She’s the best,” one follower wrote, while another wrote, “I’m booking my tanning appointment now.” Many more called her “beautiful” and another shared, “Hi pretty girl.”

Before Selena wowed with her two new bedroom photos, she made headlines for sharing a photo of herself relaxing on a boat. She was wearing a black one-piece swimsuit and had her hair pulled back into a bun as she lifted her arms and closed her eyes as she sat on her knees in a pose. She also accessorized with earrings.

When Selena’s not getting attention for what she’s wearing in epic photos, she’s doing so for her personal life and mental health. The beauty’s followers recently noticed she unfollowed a large group of celebrities on Instagram, including Zayn Malik, whom she was romantically linked to earlier this year, and a source told PEOPLE that it had nothing to do with any hard feelings toward anyone. “There are absolutely no hard feelings with anyone she unfollowed,” the source shared.

Since Selena’s been known to be open about the importance of mental health, her action could very well be for her own good. She admitted to “crying” over negative comments on social media in Feb., and has expressed she has a love/hate relationship with the various platforms on the internet.

“I would constantly be crying. I constantly had anxiety… I couldn’t do it anymore. It was a waste of my time,” she told Vanity Fair. “The only thing I have on my phone is TikTok because I find it to be a little less hostile. There are wonderful things about social media — connecting with fans, seeing how happy and excited they are and their stories.”