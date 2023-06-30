Steve Carell, Toni Collette & More ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ Cast Members Mourn Co-Star Alan Arkin

In 2006, everyone was talking about a hilarious little indie film called Little Miss Sunshine. At the heart of the film was Alan Arkin, who played Edwin Hoover, also known as Grandpa. His character was a foul-mouthed, heroin-snorting, and unconventional grandfather to a sweet young girl named Olive, played by Abigail Breslin. The role won him an Oscar and a BAFTA, but more so, the love of the cast that worked with him.

It should come as no surprise then that on June 30, following the announcement of his passing, the cast came out to say their farewells to the star in touching tributes. After Steve Carell, who played Toni Collette‘s gay brother Frank Ginsburg in the movie, heard the news, he remembered his first experience meeting the actor. He told PEOPLE, “When I first met Alan, he gave me a business card. It said ‘Alan Arkin: Actor Director, Musician. Can drive stick shift. Owns own tux.’ He was my idol, my friend, and I loved him.” Not only did Steve and Alan star in Little Miss Sunshine together, but seven years later, they appeared in 2013’s The Incredible Burt Wonderstone together as well.

Toni also reacted to the news on Instagram, as she posted a clip from the movie in her Instagram Stories and said, “Alan Arkin is gone and I am sad. Legend. Sending so much love to his family.”

Alan’s sons first confirmed the news of his death to PEOPLE in a joint statement that remembered their late father’s legacy and expressed how much they will miss him after his passing. “Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man,” the statement read. “A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed.”