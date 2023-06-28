‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Scott Speedman Engaged To Girlfriend Lindsay Rae Hofmann: See Ring Photo

Congratulations are in order for Scott Speedman and Lindsay Rae Hofman! The gorgeous couple announced they are engaged on Tuesday, June 27! Taking to her Instagram, Lindsay shared an epic photo carousel of her and her Grey’s Anatomy star beau’s big proposal! Among smiles, kisses and warm embraces, the picture-perfect pair showed off the gigantic engagement ring as well! “Yes,” Lindsay captioned the post, before adding the infinity emoji.

The founder of Juillet Swimwear looked absolutely stunning in her red floral bikini top and matching dress as she leaned in for multiple kisses in the snaps. And the Felicity slum looked as handsome as ever, as he flashed that megawatt smile while kissing his beautiful bride-to-be.

Scott and Lindsay first sparked dating rumors in 2017 when they were snapped having a romantic dinner in Los Angeles. Four years later, the couple revealed their pregnancy news and in October of 2021, they gave birth to their beautiful daughter, Pfeiffer Lucia Speedman. “Pfeiffer, for her heart to always feel connected to the nature and sea & Lucia, to forever be our little ‘light,'” Lindsay explained in her Instagram post announcing the news, with Scott adding on his Instagram that he was “in awe” of his girlfriend.

Scott has been linked with a bevy of beauties in the past. He dated Camille De Pazzis, Teresa Palmer, Keri Russell and Heather Graham. Scott and Keri are still good friends, even after joking that he was a “terrible boyfriend,” per their Jimmy Kimmel appearance in 2017.

Apart from his portrayal of Nick Marsh in Grey’s Anatomy, Scott gained fame for his dashingly handsome characters, including Ben Covington in Felicity and Michael Corvin in the Underworld movie franchise alongside Kate Beckinsale. He initially made a guest appearance on the fourteenth season of Grey’s Anatomy before being brought back as a main character in the eighteenth season. The medical drama has been renewed for an incredible 20th season, marking a significant milestone.