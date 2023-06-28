Jerry Seinfeld, 69, Pictured Shirtless With Bikini-Clad Wife Jessica, 51, As They Holiday With Family On Luxury Yacht

The Seinfeld’s are on vacation again! In new photos you can see below, comedian Jerry Seinfeld, 69, went shirtless on a luxury yacht as he toweled off in a pair of navy-blue swim trunks alongside his wife Jessica Seinfeld, 51, on June 28. Both appeared to have just come out of the water during their ongoing family vacation off Saint-Tropez, and Jessica wore a sporty hot pink bikini aboard the luxury vessel. The cookbook author’s cute swimsuit included a v-slit at the chest and side ties at the hip on her low-cut bikini bottoms, and at one point she was snapped taking a light shower in the open air. Jerry also wore what appeared to be a pricey watch on his left wrist. In another shot, Jessica donned a stylish pair of shades and lounged in the shade on a chair. Both looked exceptionally fit during the outing.

The longtime couple is reportedly vacationing in the glamorous location with their three grown children. And enjoying time off in gorgeous tropical locales is a favorite past time for the family — they were spotted in December of 2022 on holiday in St. Barts. Jessica was snapped at the time wearing a similar hot pink swimsuit in a one-piece design.

View Related Gallery Hottest Shirtless Celebrities: Photos Of Ryan Phillippe, Adam Levine & More Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Adam Levine, his personal live-in trainer Austin Pohlen, and his bodyguard walk to the gym in Miami. The Maroon 5 singer went shirtless to beat the Florida heat wearing a pair of neon shorts and showing off a bit of his Calvins! Pictured: Adam Levine BACKGRID USA 1 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: SBCH / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* Jerry Seinfeld on vacation with his wife Jessica in Saint-Tropez, in the south of France on June 28, 2023. Photo by ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Jessica Seinfeld,Jerry Seinfeld Ref: SPL8633330 280623 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights

In a 2017 interview, the wife of the former Seinfeld actor explained how she keeps her figure fit for all those posh vacations. “After the kids are on their school buses, I do some form of exercise,” she told Harper’s Bazaar at the time. “I have so many injuries, I’m pretty much an orthopedic nightmare. I work with AJ Fisher of Corectology, who is really patient and intelligent about how not to get hurt. Otherwise I go to a yoga class. I should get into water aerobics. My sister has taught it for years and years. It’s how they train racehorses, and I want to be a racehorse.”

She admitted, however, that she has her moments when she wants to give up healthy eating and exercise. “But I certainly have those moments where I want to give up exercising, stop worrying about what I eat, and just get really fat,” she confessed. “I waffle a lot on the superficial things. Basically I wish we could all just agree to eat pasta every night.”