Jerry Seinfeld, 69, Pictured Shirtless With Bikini-Clad Wife Jessica, 51, As They Holiday With Family On Luxury Yacht

The Seinfeld’s are on vacation again! In new photos you can see below, comedian Jerry Seinfeld, 69, went shirtless on a luxury yacht as he toweled off in a pair of navy-blue swim trunks alongside his wife Jessica Seinfeld, 51, on June 28. Both appeared to have just come out of the water during their ongoing family vacation off Saint-Tropez, and Jessica wore a sporty hot pink bikini aboard the luxury vessel. The cookbook author’s cute swimsuit included a v-slit at the chest and side ties at the hip on her low-cut bikini bottoms, and at one point she was snapped taking a light shower in the open air. Jerry also wore what appeared to be a pricey watch on his left wrist. In another shot, Jessica donned a stylish pair of shades and lounged in the shade on a chair. Both looked exceptionally fit during the outing.
The longtime couple is reportedly vacationing in the glamorous location with their three grown children. And enjoying time off in gorgeous tropical locales is a favorite past time for the family — they were spotted in December of 2022 on holiday in St. Barts. Jessica was snapped at the time wearing a similar hot pink swimsuit in a one-piece design.
In a 2017 interview, the wife of the former Seinfeld actor explained how she keeps her figure fit for all those posh vacations. “After the kids are on their school buses, I do some form of exercise,” she told Harper’s Bazaar at the time. “I have so many injuries, I’m pretty much an orthopedic nightmare. I work with AJ Fisher of Corectology, who is really patient and intelligent about how not to get hurt. Otherwise I go to a yoga class. I should get into water aerobics. My sister has taught it for years and years. It’s how they train racehorses, and I want to be a racehorse.”
She admitted, however, that she has her moments when she wants to give up healthy eating and exercise. "But I certainly have those moments where I want to give up exercising, stop worrying about what I eat, and just get really fat," she confessed. "I waffle a lot on the superficial things. Basically I wish we could all just agree to eat pasta every night."