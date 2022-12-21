Jessica Seinfeld, 51, Wears Hot Pink Swimsuit In St. Barts With Husband Jerry, 68: Photos

Cookbook author Jessica Seinfeld, 51, wowed in a hot pink swimsuit while enjoying a vacation with her husband, Jerry Seinfeld, 68, on Dec. 20 (see PHOTOS HERE). The blonde beauty accessorized her St. Barts beach look with a pair of brown tortoiseshell sunglasses, gold necklaces, and droplet earrings. She was pictured cuddling with the Seinfeld star, as they gazed at the ocean. Later, they were even spotted taking a swim together!

Jerry, for his part, rocked a white t-shirt and black-and-white swim trunks for the relaxing day off. The comedian paired his ensemble with a black watch and stylish black sunglasses with silver trim. After taking a swim in the water, Jerry’s shirt was completely soaked and he pulled off the wet t-shirt look in style alongside his gorgeous wife.

The couple’s holiday vacation comes about two months after Jerry and Jessica took to Instagram to condemn anti-Semitism. “THANK YOU FOR SHOWING UP FOR US! I am humbled, awed and honored by your amazing response, each of you standing up for us with your own communities,” Jessica captioned the Oct. 25 post. “It gives me hope. Hateful words turn to hateful violence. Reinforcing that message on your own platform, big or small, means everything, and it’s already making a difference. Let us use this moment as an example of what we can do for any group that needs us.”

The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee star also took to his own account to shine a light on the matter. “So proud of my wife for finding a perfect way for people to say what unfortunately must be said. Please add your voice. This is no time to be silent about antisemitism,” he captioned the Oct. 24 post. The posts were seemingly prompted by rapper Kanye West‘s recent anti-Semitic remarks over the last few months.

Both Jerry and Jessica have been married for over 23 years, as they tied the knot in 1999. The Vegan, at Times author and the Hollywood hunk have welcomed three kids during their marriage: daughters Sascha, 22, and Shepherd, 17, and son Julian Kal, 19. Most recently, Jerry’s hit Netflix series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee has been turned into a book and was released on Nov. 22.