‘Baywatch’ Star Erika Eleniak, 53, Shows Off Full Sleeve Tattoos On Rare Public Outing

Born on September 29, 1969, Erika began her career in Hollywood at a young age, making a mark in Steven Spielberg’s 1982 epic E.T. Erika’s film credit given was “Pretty Girl”. Her next big adventure was on the small screen in Baywatch in 1989, per her IMDB. She starred on it for the first two years until it moved into syndication.

“For me, as soon as it became even sexier, when it became syndicated, it was definitely not comfortable.,” she once said, per The Morning Show. “It ended up being a bit of a push and pull between myself and the producer sometimes.” She even admitted to feeling a bit of relief when Pamela Anderson was signed on to wear the iconic red swimsuit. “So when Pamela came on, it was just the perfect fit for Baywatch – she was definitely footloose and fancy-free and loved being more of an exhibitionist than I did.”

In addition to her TV success, Erika ventured into film again and madea splash in the 1989 action film “Under Siege” alongside Steven Seagal. Her portrayal of a Playboy Playmate in the movie garnered significant attention and further elevated her status as a sex symbol. And it wasn’t far from real life, as Erika had posed for the adult magazine previously.

“I really treated Playboy as a job as opposed to a career move,” she recalled to The Morning Show. “I wanted to treat it as a modelling job and then to do other jobs. The one thing that I have always been seeking in my career is diversity.”

Following Under Siege, Erika appeared in The Beverly Hillbillies (1993), Chasers (1994), and A Pyromaniac’s Love Story (1995). She also made guest appearances on television shows like Charles in Charge and Brooklyn South. She also had recurring roles in series such as One West Waikiki and Desperate Housewives, which was one of her last big productions she worked on as an actress.

While her presence in Tinseltown has become less prominent in recent years, Erika continues to work in both film and television. According to her IMDB, she has two current projects in the works! The gorgeous star has been married twice and has a daughter named Indyanna.