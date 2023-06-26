‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Celebrates ‘First Pride’ In NYC 6 Months After Coming Out: Photos

It’s Pride Month and the stars are celebrating! Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp, 18, came out as gay at the start of this year and took to New York City’s Pride Parade to celebrate his “first” Pride on Jun. 25. That same day, the 18-year-old took to Instagram to share a series of rainbow-filled photos to commemorate the exciting moment. “First pride,” he captioned the post, along with a red heart emoji. In the first slide, Noah put on his best Pride attire and rocked a t-shirt that read “Straight Outta The Closet,” amid a rainbow pattern.

The rising Hollywood heartthrob posed in front of the jam-packed Washington Square Park fountain and was ankle-deep in water. Things got even cuter in the second slide, as Noah posed alongside his mom, Karine Schnapp, for a selfie. His mom rocked a mesh top with a hot pink bikini and added ripped jeans for the day on the town. In the final slide, the New York native ended the day with a dip in a rooftop swimming pool and appeared to have rocked the same t-shirt but only his underwear, rather than swim trunks.

Soon after sharing the photos, many of Noah’s 26.5 million followers flooded the comments with their reactions. “Yess!! Welcome,” one admirer gushed, while another added, “Happy Pride,” along with pink hearts. Others quickly took to Noah’s defense after many said they would “unfollow” him for the post. “These comments are not the vibe anyway happy pride y’all,” one wrote, while another chimed in with, “happy pride, noah!!! so happy for you.” Comedian Ali Wong, 41, made sure to add a red heart emoji in celebration of Noah’s post.

Noah’s mom, Karine, also re-shared the same selfie with her son, along with a carousel of other Pride snapshots. “Happy Pride #loveislove,” she captioned the post, along with a Pride flag emoji and a rainbow. Many of the proud momma‘s followers took to the comments to praise her for showing up and supporting Noah. “BEST MOM AND SON DUO,” one fan quipped, while another added, “thank you for supporting noah!! it’s so good to see that noah has people who really love him and support him.”

As previously mentioned, Noah publicly came out as gay on Jan. 5. “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know’,” he wrote in the caption of his now-viral TikTok video. He also hilariously added an audio that said, “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly would never be that serious.” The clip generated over 14 million likes and a plethora of support from his fans in the comments. “PROUD OF YOU,” one admirer gushed, while another penned, “I LOVE YOU NOAH.”