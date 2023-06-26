Megan Thee Stallion Sizzles In Teeny Tiny Bikini While Dancing In Sexy New TikTok Video

The rapper also wore sunglasses and had her long curly hair down, in the eye-catching post.

June 26, 2023
Megan Thee Stallion
Image Credit: Jason Sheldon/Shutterstock

Megan Thee Stallion, 28, looked incredible in her latest TikTok video! The rapper busted some sexy and confident moves as she rocked a light blue and lime green patterned bikini and sunglasses, in the clip, which was set to her 2020 hit song “Body.” She also had her long curly hair down and flaunted gorgeous pink lipstick

@theestallion

♬ Body – Megan Thee Stallion

Once Megan shared the eye-catching post, her fans were quick to comment and their messages included many compliments. “I’m in love,” one fan wrote while another shared, “The body is bodying with the music. I seriously love megan 😍💕❤💓.” A third called her their “girl crush” and a fourth said she’s “the finest in the world.”

Megan’s latest post comes after she made headlines for revealing she’s taking a break from music for her mental health. “The music and entertainment industry can be a grind, so it’s important to take time off and avoid burning out,” she told InStyle in an interview published in May. “Life is all about balance.”

Megan Thee Stallion
Megan posing in a sexy look. (Jason Sheldon/Shutterstock)

“Fans can expect new music when I’m in a better place,” she added. “Right now, I’m focused on healing.”

Megan’s time to heal doesn’t come as too much of a surprise since she’s been through quite a bit over the past couple of years. She was rumored to have split from her longtime boyfriend, Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine, before starting a romance with soccer pro Romelu Lukaku. Before that, she was shockingly shot at a Los Angeles party by her former friend, rapper Tory Lanez, in July 2020. Tory, 30, was found guilty of three charges related to the shooting in Dec. 2022 and is currently facing up to 22 years in prison, according to Billboard.

Despite the scary experience, Megan assured the public that she didn’t want to see herself as a “victim,” in an essay for ELLE. “I don’t want to call myself a victim. As I reflect on the past three years, I view myself as a survivor, because I have truly survived the unimaginable,” she wrote. “Not only did I survive being shot by someone I trusted and considered a close friend, but I overcame the public humiliation of having my name and reputation dragged through the mud by that individual for the world to see.”

