Mark Ballas & Wife BC Jean Expecting 1st Child: ‘Coming Soon’

Mark Ballas, 37, is stepping into a new role. The Dancing with the Stars alum, 37, took to Instagram on Monday, June 26 to share the news that he and his wife BC Jean, 36, are expecting a baby! In a sweet highlight video, they shared romantic moments from their recent adventures together. “Lately we’ve been making new music, making birthday wishes, went to Disneyland, made more music stuff, turned off our phones and went to the beach,” they wrote in the joint reel. “Also, we’ve been making a tiny human. Coming soon.” The final clip showed Mark cradling his wife’s bare baby bump, as she happily accepted the embrace. She wore a white sports bra and a plaid top for the big reveal, and appeared to be several months along.

Series veteran Julianne Hough was among the first to rush to the comments thread to congratulate the famous couple. ““Yessssssssssssss baby!!!!!! We love this baby so much already!” she gushed alongside a row of red heart emojis. “😭😭So so happy for you two 🫶🫶,” Lindsay Arnold remarked. “So so so happy for you both!!! The best news xxxxx love you guys,” wrote Peta Murgatroyd.

Mark’s mom Shirley Ballas, a ballroom dance pro in her own right, couldn’t contain her excitement. “I am beyond excited about this beautiful announcement, I’m on a high how blessed we all are to join in your beautiful precious moment in life. Nanny shirley [sic] is more than ready to join in all these memories @bcjean @markballas,” she enthused.

Fans were equally thrilled with the growing development. “Congrats! So Happy for the two of you. I’m sure this kid is going to come out super talented, without a doubt,” commented a follower, while another wrote, “Your baby is going to be the most amazing little human.”

Mark announced in March that he’s stepping away from the beloved dance competition after 20 seasons. “I just want to finish this by saying that this will be the last time you see me dance in this capacity,” he said in part while onstage. “I’m coming to a close tonight. This is going to be my last dance.”