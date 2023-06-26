Don Lemon Gives 1st Interview Since CNN Firing & Claims He Was Let Go For ‘Telling The Truth’

View gallery

Don Lemon sat down for his first interview since being fired by CNN with ABC 24 Memphis. The former anchor, 57, opened up about his release from the news network in the interview, which aired on Saturday, June 24. When asked about what led to his departure, Don spoke about his commitment to truth, and he alluded to taking issue with bringing some guests on the network.

When asked about how he said that “truth and responsibility” factored into his firing, Don spoke about how he thought that spreading the truth was his duty as both a journalist and citizen. “I have a responsibility, not only as a journalist but as an American to tell the truth and to abide by the promises of the Constitution, because the Constitution says, ‘a more perfect union,’ not a perfect one. I’m not a perfect person. No one is,” he said. “In order to fulfill the promise of the Constitution, we have to stand up for what is right. We have to stand up for the truth.”

Don continued and shared that he took issue with bringing some guests on the air, but he didn’t say if that was why he was fired. “I don’t believe in platforming liars and bigots and insurrectionists and election-deniers, and putting them on the same footing as people who are telling the truth, people who are fighting for what’s right, people who are biding by the Constitution, I think that would be a dereliction of journalistic duty to do those sort of things. That is what has gotten me to this point, and that is what is going to carry me forward,” he explained.

Don was fired from CNN back in April. He announced that he had been released in a tweet. “I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned,” he tweeted. “After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear there are some larger issues at play.”

After his firing, CNN announced that they had “parted ways,” and they thanked him for his contributions over the years. The company later released a second statement calling his statement “inaccurate.” The network said, “He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter.”