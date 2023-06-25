Pink Rocks Barbiecore Swimsuit To Get In Freezing Ice Bath Before UK Performance: Watch

Pink, 43, shared an Instagram video that showed her fans how she got ready for her first of two shows at the British Summertime Festival on Saturday, and it involved an ice bath! The singer wore a metallic pink one-piece swimsuit that had the words, “Vicious Bitches” in white text on the front, in the clip, as she walked over the full outdoor bath and bravely made her way in. “Man that’s cold. Oh gosh, it hurts just so much,” she said after getting in the cold water.

She also wrote a caption alongside the post that showed off her excitement for her performance, which was set in London’s Hyde Park. “HYDE PARK NIGHT ONE OF TWO!!!! Gettin it all in before we go get it!!!! SEE YA SOON CUTIE PATOOTIES,” the caption read. Once the post was published, her fans shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“I don’t know how you do it! You are super woman!❤️,” one fan wrote, while another wrote, “You, madam…are a legend. Thank you for an epic night out. You are incredibly inspiring.” A third shared, “The physique” along with a heart-eyed emoji, and many more, who later attended her show, called it “amazing.”

Pink’s ice bath video comes after she shared a cute black and white video of her and her family arriving in Paris, France. “WE GO HARD. 3 MILLION OF YOU PLUS US. THIS IS WHERE WE SHINE 💫🌏💫🪐🌝💫,” she captioned the post.

When Pink’s not sharing moments from her career, she’s sharing snapshots and videos of her personal life. The “Try” crooner celebrated Father’s Day earlier this month by creating a post in honor of her husband, Carey Hart, who is also the father of their kids, Willow, 12, and Jameson, 6. “Happy Fathers Day @hartluck. These kids are so lucky to have a Papa that loves them and sees them and goes out of his way to make them feel important. Fishing, camping, skating, cuddles, scrambled eggs and manicures. You’re up for all of it. ♥️❤️♥️,” she sweetly wrote alongside photos of the proud dad and his two children.