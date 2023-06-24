Dave Grohl Performs With Daughter Violet, 17, At Glastonbury Festival: Photos

Dave Grohl, 54, shared the stage with his oldest daughter Violet, 17, during his gig at the 2023 Glastonbury Festival on Friday. The musician was on the Pyramid Stage when he introduced the teen and called her his “favorite singer” in front of a cheering crowd. “My favorite singer in the world. This is a song I wrote for my mother, Violet’s grandmother. This is ‘Show Me How,'” he said before starting the song, which is off his band, the Foo Fighters‘ latest album But Here We Are.

The proud dad wore a black button-down long-sleeved top and black pants as he played his guitar and showed off his talents to the audience, during the memorable moment. Violet wore a white button-down long-sleeved top over a black top and a black skirt as she stood alongside the rocker and joined him for the epic song. After they were finished, Dave exclaimed, “That’s my girl!” before jokingly adding, “I love it when you’re on stage with your daughter and you hit a bad note.”

Before their latest performance together, Dave and Violet performed the same song during a show in Pelham, Alabama on June 16. The former also made headlines when he performed his first show with the Foo Fighters since the death of their drummer, Taylor Hawkins, earlier this month. He took to Instagram around the same time to share a handwritten note that thanked his fans for being there for him and his band members during the challenging time.

“Now that we’ve returned from our first run of shows, I felt compelled to reach out and thank you all for being there for us,” Dave wrote in the note. “Every night, when I see you singing, it makes me sing harder. When I see you screaming, it makes me scream louder. When I see your tears, it brings me to tears. And when I see your joy, it brings me joy. But, I see you… and it feels good to see you, churning up these emotions together. Because we’ve always done this together. Time and time again. See you soon.”

Like Dave’s daughter Violet, Taylor’s son Shane, 17, also has musical talent and wowed when he played the drums during the song “My Hero” with the Foo Fighters at his dad’s tribute show in London last year. He also played drums during the tribute portion for Taylor at the band’s show at the Boston Calling Music Festival in May.