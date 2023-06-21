Larry Myers Jr. Dead: ‘My 600-Lb. Life Star’ Dies From Heart Attack After 49th Birthday

Larry Myers Jr. is dead after suffering a heart attack at the age of 49. The reality star, who appeared in a Jan. 2022 episode of My 600-Lb. Life on TLC, passed away on June 13, just three days after his 49th birthday, according to Page Six. “Larry has fought the good fight,” Todd Darrell wrote on Facebook. “He has overcome some of the biggest challenges he has ever had to face. Rest well Junior you will be missed.”

Todd also shared a link to a GoFundMe page in Larry’s honor. The page is accepting donations for Larry’s funeral, and referred to him by his nickname, “Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits.” He previously went viral for singing the “Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits” song at a chicken restaurant, and was an aspiring gospel singer.

“Larry always made himself available to sing at special events any time anyone asked, most of the time free of charge,” the GoFundMe reads. “His struggle with weight gain/loss never dimmed his drive to show love and kindness to all he met. As a family we want to bring our beloved Larry home one more time so we can lay him to rest with dignity and respect.”

Larry weighed more than 900 pounds and was bedridden when he appeared on My 6oo-Lb. Life. Despite previously having weight loss surgery five years before filming, he had gained 400 pounds back. “I eat to comfort myself,” Larry admitted on the show. “When I’m cooking, it’s the only time I’m happy, besides when I’m eating.” He cited his mother and nephew’s deaths as the source of his unhappiness.

After filming the show, Larry dropped to 300 pounds, according to a March 2022 interview. However, he said his depression led him to gain 200 pounds back. His Facebook page revealed that he was focused on a healthier lifestyle in the months before his death.