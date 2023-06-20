Whitney Cummings, 40, Is Pregnant & Expecting Her 1st Child: ‘Human Pup Coming’

Whitney Cummings is going to be a mom! The Can I Touch It? comedian, 40, announced that she was pregnant with her first child in an Instagram post on Tuesday, June 20. She shared a series of photos of her playing with dog, while wearing a crop top, showing her baby bump, and short shorts in her pool. The final photo was a shot of the ultrasound, and she seemed very exciting about becoming a mom.

In the caption, Whitney made a few jokes about expecting her baby, who she said would arrive by the end of the year. She also assured fans that she’d keep performing live before welcoming her child. “In these pix I am with child. And there’s a baby in me too. Human pup coming December. All your dates in 2023 still happening I just may fall over a couple times,” she wrote. She also shared the shot of the ultrasound on her Instagram Story, where she joked that her child may follow in her footsteps as a comedian. “My baby is already holding a microphone? LORT,” she wrote.

While some fans may have been concerned about her possibly canceling some upcoming performances, Whitney assured everyone that she would still be getting onstage. “Brea, CA shows this weekend are ON! I’m just pregnant not dying,” she quipped in her comment section.

Whitney’s friends shared their congratulations in the comment section. Nikki Glaser said that she’d have a “Lucky baby!” Of course, some fellow comedians made jokes while sharing their excitement. Annie Lederman told the Good For You podcast host that she was “gonna be the best dad.”

Months before announcing her pregnancy, Whitney shared that she was planning on trying to get pregnant after freezing her eggs years before during an interview on Today. She joked that she was looking for the perfect match. “So, any takers? Any husbands in New York?” she said. “I’m not even looking for a father. I’m looking for donors that aren’t through the sites.”