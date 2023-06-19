‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Cody Longo’s Cause Of Death: Soap Actor Died Of ‘Chronic’ Alcohol Abuse

Former Days of Our Lives star Cody Longo was only 34-years-old when he was found dead at his home in Austin, Texas. Now, four months after the terrible news, an autopsy report has been released via TMZ confirming the cause of his death. The late actor’s cause of death was “chronic ethanol abuse,” or put more plainly, the overconsumption of alcohol. HollywoodLife has reached out to the authorities to obtain the report as well.

The report said that Cody’s death was ruled as natural and that his body was found surrounded by bottles of alcohol, and his body had already begun to decay when he was found in bed in his home in Austin, Texas. His family told TMZ that he had struggled with alcohol addiction in the past, and they believed that he relapsed before his passing on February 8, 2023. Cody is survived by his wife of eight years, Stephanie Clark, and their three children.

At the time of his passing, his rep Alex Gittelson had also said that Cody had struggled with alcoholism in the past, but thought that he’d been sober in recent months, according to The New York Times. Alex said that the actor had big plans at the time of his death. “He had taken some time away from acting to pursue his music career and spend more time with his family in Nashville,” he told The Times. “We had kept in touch regularly and he was excited to get back into acting this year.”

The Last Movie Star actor had appeared in a variety of TV shows and movies throughout his career. He had appeared on eight episodes of the soap opera Days of Our Lives. He was also one of the stars of the Nickelodeon series Hollywood Heights, in which he appeared in 78 episodes. His most recent acting appearance was in the 2020 TV show High School Crimes And Misdemeanors. He was also a musician who released a series of singles. His most recent song was the 2018 track “Wonder.”