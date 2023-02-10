Cody Longo Dead: ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Actor Dies At 34

Cody Longo, the actor best known for playing Nicholas Alamain on Days of Our Lives between 2011-2012, is reportedly dead at the age of 34. According to TMZ, the actor was found dead on Wednesday, February 8, at a home in Austin Texas. Per the outlet, his wife, dancer Stephanie Longo, was working nearby at a dance studio and asked police for a wellness check after attempting, and failing, to reach him by phone. The family source also revealed that police kicked the door down to find he had passed away in bed.

Cody’s eight episodes on the iconic NBC soap opera led to roles in Nashville, Brothers & Sisters, and Hollywood Heights, among others. He also had a family life — Cody was the father of a seven-year-old daughter and two sons, ages three and one.

While he had a solid career onscreen, Cody seemed to have personal issues in recent years. Per Page Six, he was arrested on domestic assault charges back in November of 2020, but released shortly after on a $2500 bond. According to TMZ at the time, Montgomery, Tennessee police said he was allegedly drinking at the time, and a physical fight resulted in alleged injuries. He denied the allegations to the outlet.

Still, the family welcomed their third child, Noah Rain, in July of 2021. Stephanie took to Instagram to make the happy announcement, alongside a pic of her hand and Cody’s holding the infant’s hands. “Noah Rain is a dream baby,” she wrote. He is one week old today and our hearts could not be more full! I am recovering quickly and enjoying all the baby cuddles! Lyla is the best big sister and Elijah is getting used to not being the baby anymore.” She noted in the post that they were a “family of 5” with Noah’s birth.

On February 14, 2022, she shared a sweet video of Cody holding their youngest child, along with pics of him embracing their two older children. “Everyday is love day in my book,” she captioned the post. “My heart is so full. Happy Valentine’s Day sweet friends! Remember that you are loved, valued and cherished.”