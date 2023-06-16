Neil Patrick Harris Celebrates Milestone 50th Birthday With Shirtless Photo

Neil Patrick Harris is proving that 50 is the new 30. The talented actor rang in his big 5-0 on Thursday, June 15 and celebrated by sharing a shirtless mirror selfie on his Instagram page. “Fifty. Let’s GO,” Neil captioned the sizzling pic, which showed him flexing his toned muscles.

Neil’s friends and fans instantly flooded his comment section with birthday messages and praise. “What a stud. Love you,” Neil’s How I Met Your Mother co-star, Cobie Smulders, wrote with a red heart emoji. “Happy Birthday Neil,” Marc Jacobs commented. “50 is a great year.” Fellow actress Mariska Hargitay added, “Oh Happy Day,” with an explosion emoji.

Neil is no stranger to sharing thirst traps to the ‘gram. In February, he joked that he was working out to prepare his body for the “72,000 calories” he planned to eat at The Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival. The photo showed the Emmy winner lifting two extra large dumbbells in nothing but short shorts. The snap was captured from a low angle, putting all the attention on his fit midriff. In 2021, Neil made fun of himself while vacationing in Croatia by sharing a shirtless image of himself after taking a dip in the water. “165 pounds soaking wet,” he captioned the pic.

The Uncoupled actor received a sweet Instagram post from his husband of nearly a decade, David Burtka, on his special day. To wish his hubby a happy birthday, he shared an adorable picture of them smiling into the distance together while on a luxury yacht, a throwback photo of Neil from his childhood, and another picture of them. David also penned a heartfelt caption. “@nph I can not believe you are 50!! Happy Birthday. You still look so damn hot. You continue to surprise me on how amazing you are,” he gushed. ” As we both grow older, our connection gets deeper and our love grows stronger. Let’s keep laughing through the next 50.”

The beautiful couple walked down the aisle in 2014 and share two children together. Their twins, Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, turned 12 in Oct. 2022.