BLACKPINK’s Jennie Breaks Silence After Leaving Concert Mid-Show Due To ‘Deteriorating Condition’

BLACKPINK‘s Jennie Kim confirmed that she’s recovering after experiencing a health issue in the middle of a performance in Australia. The 27-year-old performer took her to her Instagram Stories on June 13 and shared an update on her well-being, two days after she abruptly left the stage mid-performance because of a “deteriorating condition.” “Dear Melbourne Blinks, I’m so sorry I wasn’t able to finish the show on Sunday,” Jennie wrote in her statement. “I’m doing my best to recover atm. Your understanding and support mean the world to me.” She added, “Thank you to everyone who came to our Melbourne show. Love you guys.”

Jennie was performing in Melbourne, Australia on BLACKPINK’s ongoing world tour on Sunday, June 11, when she left the show without explanation. A fan video taken at the concert showed Jennie dancing alongside bandmates Rosé, Lisa, and Jisoo to their song “Lovesick Girls,” when Jennie stopped, ran her fingers through her hair in a state of distress, and calmly walked off stage, where security quickly helped her get to her team. After Jennie left the stage, her bandmates reportedly told fans she wasn’t feeling well the entire day.

BLACKPINK’s agency, YG Entertainment, released a statement after the situation and gave an update on Jennie’s health. “We regret to inform you that during the BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] IN MELBOURNE performance on June 11 (today), member JENNIE was unable to complete the stage due to her deteriorating condition,” the company said. “We would like to extend our sincerest apologies to all the fans who have shown their support for BLACKPINK and those who attended the event. We kindly ask for your understanding in this situation.”

Jennie’s health issue happened as she’s busier than ever in her career. Not only is she on BLACKPINK’s Born Pink Tour that ends in August, but she was also recently at the Cannes Film Festival to promote her new HBO show The Idol. Jennie made her acting debut in the controversial series, which also stars Lily Rose-Depp, The Weeknd, Troye Sivan, and more.

“It was an opportunity to just be myself and be brave. I didn’t really train for it, or prep anything,” Jennie told WWD in May of her role in the show, which premiered June 4. “Sam [Levinson] wanted me to just be myself,” she added. In that same interview, Jennie said her big career is “overwhelming” for her, but she’s “grateful and thankful” for it.