Uzo Aduba Pregnant: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Star Debuts Baby Bump At The Tonys

Uzo Aduba is pregnant. The 42-year-old rolled up to the Tony Awards on June 11 with a baby bump on full display in her red carpet look. She wore a bright suit for the occasion, pairing high-waisted pants with a crop top and matching jacket. The Christian Siriano jacket was unbuttoned to show off her bump, and she posed standing sideways to really accentuate the pregnancy as she took photos. Uzo was absolutely glowing with dewy makeup and her hair styled straight, as well.

This is the first child for Uzo, who married her husband, Robert Sweeting, in a secret, private ceremony in 2020. It wasn’t until Sept. 2021 when news of her marriage was made public. For the most part, Uzo keeps her relationship with Robert out of the public eye.

However, she did give a rare glimpse into their wedding in Sept. 2021 by posting a selfie with Robert from the big day on Instagram. Along with a quote from When Harry Met Sally, Uzo gushed over finding the love of her life. “For some of us, it can feel like we spend our whole lives waiting for our special someone,” she wrote. “My heart, my love — I’m so happy my life started last year with you. You’re the best thing that ever happened to me.”

In 2022, Uzo was nominated for Best Featured Actress in a Play at the Tony Awards for her performance in Clyde. She lost to Phylicia Rashad at the ceremony. Although she was not nominated in 2023, Uzo returned to the event to celebrate all of the biggest Broadway plays of the year.

Uzo is, of course, best known for her role on Orange is the New Black, which she starred in from 2013 until its conclusion in 2019. She subsequently went on to win an Emmy Award for her role in Mrs. America. Uzo’s next television project is the Netflix series Painkiller, although a premiere date for the show has yet to be confirmed.