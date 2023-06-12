Samuel L. Jackson’s Eye Roll After Losing Tony Award Goes Viral During 2023 Show: Watch

Samuel L. Jackson became a meme after he lost at the 76th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11. The actor, 74, had been nominated for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play for his role in The Piano Lesson. Unfortunately, Samuel didn’t take home the award. Instead, it went to Brandon Uranowitz, but Sam was seen rolling his eyes in the crowd.

¡Su giro de ojos será un meme!' La reacción poco impresionada de Samuel L. Jackson al perder el premio Tony al mejor actor ante Brandon Uranowitz se vuelve viral. pic.twitter.com/4zft4lDYvZ — 𝕲𝖎𝖑𝖇𝖊𝖗𝖙𝖗𝖔𝖓𝖎𝖈𝖍 (@gilbertronich) June 12, 2023

As the announcer named that Brandon had won, Samuel was seen looking intently, and after the announcement was made, he slightly rolled his eyes, and began to clap for his fellow actor. While it was surely an exciting moment for Brandon, fans did immediately begin talking about Samuel’s reaction to his loss.

Samuel L. Jackson does not have good non-winner face. I’m sure his eye roll will be a meme. #TonyAwards — Mindy Benson (@MindyBe) June 12, 2023

I don't see anybody being in a category with Samuel L. Jackson and beating him. I just don't. 🤷🏾‍♂️ #TonyAwards #Tonys #TonyAwards2023 — Jamar Taurus ♉ (@JamarTodd) June 12, 2023

Nearly instantly, people predicted that his loss would go viral. “Samuel L. Jackson does not have good non-winner face. I’m sure his eye roll will be a meme,” one fan wrote. Another person wrote that they were surprised to see him lose. “I don’t see anybody being in a category with Samuel L. Jackson and beating him. I just don’t,” they tweeted.

Besides being a nominee, Samuel and his wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson also presented the Tony Award for Best Play, which went to the Sir Tom Stoppard-penned Leopoldstadt. While Samuel starred in The Piano Lesson, his wife also directed the revival, making it a real couple’s effort. The Piano Lesson was also nominated for Best Revival of a Play but lost to Topdog/Underdog. Both Sam and LaTanya looked fantastic as they arrived on the red carpet in black outfits. Sam rocked a tux, while his wife sported a gown, but LaTanya added some bright flair to her dress with feathered, green ends to her sleeves.

The Piano Lesson was critically-acclaimed when it returned to Broadway. It ran from October 2022 to January 2023. Besides Samuel, it also starred Orange Is The New Black actress Danielle Brooks and BlacKkKlansmen actor John David Washington.