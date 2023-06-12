Samuel L. Jackson’s Eye Roll After Losing Tony Award Goes Viral During 2023 Show: Watch

The 'Pulp Fiction' star had a hilarious reaction, as captured in a crowd shot after he lost the Tony for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
June 12, 2023 9:30AM EDT
samuel l jackson
View gallery
Jessica Chastain arrives on the red carpet at The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theatre on June 11, 2023 in New York City. 76th Annual Tony Awards in New York, United States - 11 Jun 2023
Lea Michele 76th Annual Tony Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 11 Jun 2023
Jessica Chastain76th Annual Tony Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 11 Jun 2023
Image Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Samuel L. Jackson became a meme after he lost at the 76th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11. The actor, 74, had been nominated for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play for his role in The Piano Lesson. Unfortunately, Samuel didn’t take home the award. Instead, it went to Brandon Uranowitz, but Sam was seen rolling his eyes in the crowd.

As the announcer named that Brandon had won, Samuel was seen looking intently, and after the announcement was made, he slightly rolled his eyes, and began to clap for his fellow actor. While it was surely an exciting moment for Brandon, fans did immediately begin talking about Samuel’s reaction to his loss.

Nearly instantly, people predicted that his loss would go viral. “Samuel L. Jackson does not have good non-winner face. I’m sure his eye roll will be a meme,” one fan wrote. Another person wrote that they were surprised to see him lose. “I don’t see anybody being in a category with Samuel L. Jackson and beating him. I just don’t,” they tweeted.

Samuel and LaTanya are all smiles on the red carpet. (AFF-USA/Shutterstock)

Besides being a nominee, Samuel and his wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson also presented the Tony Award for Best Play, which went to the Sir Tom Stoppard-penned Leopoldstadt. While Samuel starred in The Piano Lesson, his wife also directed the revival, making it a real couple’s effort. The Piano Lesson was also nominated for Best Revival of a Play but lost to Topdog/Underdog. Both Sam and LaTanya looked fantastic as they arrived on the red carpet in black outfits. Sam rocked a tux, while his wife sported a gown, but LaTanya added some bright flair to her dress with feathered, green ends to her sleeves.

The Piano Lesson was critically-acclaimed when it returned to Broadway. It ran from October 2022 to January 2023. Besides Samuel, it also starred Orange Is The New Black actress Danielle Brooks and BlacKkKlansmen actor John David Washington. 

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad