Jane Seymour, 72, Rocks Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit In Makeup-Free Photo On Vacation

The gorgeous actress sat and relaxed under the sun on a tree branch, in the epic new photo.

Jane Seymour
Jane Seymour, 72, looks incredible in her new Instagram photo. The actress posed in a brown one-piece swimsuit that included a crisscross section in the front, in the eye-catching snapshot, as she sat on top of a thick tree branch while outside in front of other trees during a vacation. She also wore a sun hat and sunglasses as her hair was pulled back and flashed a bright smile as sand was on top of her feet.

“The warmth of summer’s arrival is like a gentle breeze whispering hope into our souls, reminding us that amidst life’s uncertainties, there’s always room for joy. 🥰,” Jane captioned the post. “Let’s dive into the ocean of possibilities, soak up the sunshine of gratitude, and let our spirits soar with the wings of endless possibilities! Happy #OpenHeartsSunday, may your upcoming week be a great one. ♥️”

Once Jane shared the photo and memorable message, her fans took to the comments section to share several compliments. “Thank you for sharing these beautiful words with us Jane! Your encouraging words always brightens my day. Amazing photo too! I hope you have a blessed and wonderful week! 💗🥰,” one follower wrote. “Beautiful words Jane ❤️👏❤️ and you look amazing (as always)😍,” another shared. “Amazing picture. Thank you for sharing with us. Have wonderful day, Jane,” a third added.

Before Jane wowed with her new swimsuit photo, she shared several other photos of her recently being adventurous. On June 9, she posted two photos of herself zip lining in Costa Rica. “What’s life without a little adventure?!,” she wrote in the caption before asking her followers what the most adventurous thing is that they’ve done.

Jane’s gorgeous features in her photos definitely has to do with her natural beauty, but the talented star also admitted she has her own youthful lighting technique that she calls “Jane’s igloo,” in a recent interview. “Nobody else needs one because they’re under 30,” the actress joked to Definition Magazine. “So, basically the minute you take the top light off me I don’t have bags under my eyes. If you have top light, my eyes become very baggy. So, I need no top light and I need something straight at me. Mercifully, I can take a lot of light.”

