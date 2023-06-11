Mariah Carey Dazzles In Silver Mini Dress For Pride Performance: Photos

Mariah Carey looked every inch the shining star for her jaw-dropping performance at the “LA Pride in the Park” celebration on Saturday, June 10. The international icon, 54, brought her showmanship, her glamour and her dulcet tones to the Los Angeles State Historic Park for the special celebration. Rocking a glittering silver mini dress, Mariah proved she’s an LGBTQ+ ally by belting out “Vision of Love,” “Touch my Body,” and many more from her huge list of timeless hits.

Mariah Carey.🎙️

Touch My Body. 🎼

LA Pride. 🌈 pic.twitter.com/4VPnZPwJEF — Chase — (@chaseyrp) June 11, 2023

The audience appeared ecstatic as Queen Mimi pulled out all the stops for her electrifying performance. In fan videos shared to Twitter, the elusive chanteuse could be seen commanding the stage with a set of sexy backup dancers. Mariah even took to her own Instagram to share her solid gold lewks for the festival. “Thank you @lapride, you were amazing!! I love you so much!! 🏳️‍🌈🦋🏳️‍🌈🦋🏳️‍🌈,” she captioned the set.

“I’m thrilled and honored to be a part of LA Pride 2023,” Mariah said in a statement ahead of the extravaganza. “I am happy to be back in person celebrating with the LGBTQIA+ community here in Southern California and throughout all of the lands. Let’s come together to celebrate love, inclusion, and Pride.”

Mariah’s Saturday concert rounded out a day that included performances from King Princess, Violet Chachki, Gottmik, Sasha Colby, Jenevieve, and more. The “L.A. Pride in the Park” celebration began on Friday, with a concert headlined by Megan Thee Stallion. “I can’t wait to headline LA Pride in the Park and celebrate the phenomenal LGBTQIA+ community,” she said in a statement prior to her performance. “This incredible event advocates for diversity, inclusivity and equality, so I’m honored to perform and have a blast with all of the Hotties in attendance.”

Meanwhile, Mariah must have been ready and rehearsed for the big Pride concert as she had recently performed for a private concert in France! The “Sweet Fantasy” songstress stole her own show when she arrived in a sparkling black gown featuring a plunge with a mesh cut out. The daring ensemble commanded attention, as did the singer, during her special performance.