Daniel Craig’s Daughter Ella Loudon, 31, Stuns In A Tiny White Bikini Just Like A Bond Girl: Photo

Daniel Craig‘s daughter Ella Loudon, 31, looks completely at home in a Bond Girl-worthy bikini! In an Instagram photo you can see below, the blonde beauty held a conch shell while navigating a rocky beach. She showed off her flawless figure in a tiny white string bikini, and her hair was wet. Other pics in the June 8 carousel showed the James Bond actor’s daughter paddleboarding out in the water, adjusting her bikini bottoms while wading, and showing off other swimsuit looks, including an orange bikini and black halter one piece.

Her followers on the platform gushed over the stunning pics. “Honey Ryder vibes 🏝️ 🐚,” wrote one, while another noted a resemblance to her famous dad. “These are beautiful ❤️ gosh you look so much like your dad xxxxxxxx.” “Taking after your father. You definitely have the 007 in you! :)” remarked a third.

Indeed, the photo brought back Bond Girl vibes. In a screen capture you can see below, bombshell actress Ursula Andress famously wore a similar white bikini opposite Daniel’s James Bond predecessor, Sean Connery. Ursula wore the irresistible belted white bikini in 1962’s Dr. No. Halle Berry resurrected the look in orange to great fanfare in 2002’s Die Another Day opposite Pierce Brosnan.

Ella isn’t often seen with her dad, but she did accompany him to the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on October 16 and posed with him on the red carpet at the closing gala for the BFI Film Festival. The statuesque beauty is the daughter of Daniel and ex-wife Fiona Loudon, to whom he was married for just two years, from 1992-1994. He also shares a daughter, born in 2018, with wife Rachel Weisz.

Daniel has been extremely private about his life as a dad to two beautiful daughters — in fact, the name of his child with Rachel has never been publicly revealed.