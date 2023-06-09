Daniel Craig’s Daughter Ella Loudon, 31, Stuns In A Tiny White Bikini Just Like A Bond Girl: Photo

Daniel Craig's stunning daughter channeled a Bond girl in a gorgeous white bikini you can see below!

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
June 9, 2023 7:23PM EDT
View gallery
Emily Ratajkowski sun bathes at Paradise Cove in Malibu, CA. Emily showed off her stunning figure in a white bikini and large sunhat. She sipped beer as she relaxed with her boyfriend Jeff Magid. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski,Jeff Magid,Emily Ratajkowski Jeff Magid Ref: SPL1459488 090317 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
It’s a family affair for Mel B as she shows her body confidence as she stars with daughter Phoenix and mum Andrea in a stunning campaign for Pour Moi swimwear and lingerie., The trio are the stars of the “Own Your Confidence” campaign, based on the belief that everybody deserves to feel confident no matter what shape, size or skin tone they may be., Scary Spice Mel and Pour Moi agreed to no airbrushing in all campaign imagery as she showcases her favourite confidence-boosting pieces., The UK-based company is also making a donation to Women’s Aid, a group of charities aiming to end domestic violence against women and children which has Mel and daughter Phoenix as patrons., The former Spice Girl said: “I love that Pour Moi’s philosophy is about feeling fabulous, feeling confident and celebrating women of all shapes, sizes and ages., “It’s about being real, not being edited and not taking ourselves too seriously., “I love that it was a collaborative experience – it was my idea to include my mum and my daughter at the shoot and we had so much fun!, “I love their lingerie and swimwear and how it makes me feel. It means a lot to me that Pour Moi are making a donation to Women’s Aid to support the campaign.”, Pour Moi CEO and founder Michael Thomson explained how supporting women is at the core of everything his company does., He said: “We believe that everybody should feel confident and empowered to be unapologetically themselves., “That’s why we couldn’t resist sharing this journey with Mel B., “Charismatic, confident and a true inspiration to many women, Mel B embodies everything our Own Your Confidence campaign stands for., “It was a no brainer to have her, and her family help us spread the feel your fabulous vibes!” , Mel’s favourite confidence-boosting Pour Moi pieces include include the Paradiso, Cali, and Casablanca swimwear lines, alongside Pour Moi’s Constance, Logo and India Eyelash lingerie sets and showstop
It’s a family affair for Mel B as she shows her body confidence as she stars with daughter Phoenix and mum Andrea in a stunning campaign for Pour Moi swimwear and lingerie., The trio are the stars of the “Own Your Confidence” campaign, based on the belief that everybody deserves to feel confident no matter what shape, size or skin tone they may be., Scary Spice Mel and Pour Moi agreed to no airbrushing in all campaign imagery as she showcases her favourite confidence-boosting pieces., The UK-based company is also making a donation to Women’s Aid, a group of charities aiming to end domestic violence against women and children which has Mel and daughter Phoenix as patrons., The former Spice Girl said: “I love that Pour Moi’s philosophy is about feeling fabulous, feeling confident and celebrating women of all shapes, sizes and ages., “It’s about being real, not being edited and not taking ourselves too seriously., “I love that it was a collaborative experience – it was my idea to include my mum and my daughter at the shoot and we had so much fun!, “I love their lingerie and swimwear and how it makes me feel. It means a lot to me that Pour Moi are making a donation to Women’s Aid to support the campaign.”, Pour Moi CEO and founder Michael Thomson explained how supporting women is at the core of everything his company does., He said: “We believe that everybody should feel confident and empowered to be unapologetically themselves., “That’s why we couldn’t resist sharing this journey with Mel B., “Charismatic, confident and a true inspiration to many women, Mel B embodies everything our Own Your Confidence campaign stands for., “It was a no brainer to have her, and her family help us spread the feel your fabulous vibes!” , Mel’s favourite confidence-boosting Pour Moi pieces include include the Paradiso, Cali, and Casablanca swimwear lines, alongside Pour Moi’s Constance, Logo and India Eyelash lingerie sets and showstop
Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Daniel Craig‘s daughter Ella Loudon, 31, looks completely at home in a Bond Girl-worthy bikini! In an Instagram photo you can see below, the blonde beauty held a conch shell while navigating a rocky beach. She showed off her flawless figure in a tiny white string bikini, and her hair was wet. Other pics in the June 8 carousel showed the James Bond actor’s daughter paddleboarding out in the water, adjusting her bikini bottoms while wading, and showing off other swimsuit looks, including an orange bikini and black halter one piece.

Her followers on the platform gushed over the stunning pics. “Honey Ryder vibes 🏝️ 🐚,” wrote one, while another noted a resemblance to her famous dad. “These are beautiful ❤️ gosh you look so much like your dad xxxxxxxx.” “Taking after your father. You definitely have the 007 in you! :)” remarked a third.

Indeed, the photo brought back Bond Girl vibes. In a screen capture you can see below, bombshell actress Ursula Andress famously wore a similar white bikini opposite Daniel’s James Bond predecessor, Sean Connery. Ursula wore the irresistible belted white bikini in 1962’s Dr. No. Halle Berry resurrected the look in orange to great fanfare in 2002’s Die Another Day opposite Pierce Brosnan.

Ursula Andress and Sean Connery
Ursula Andress and Sean Connery appear in ‘Dr No’ in 1962. (Everett Collection)

Ella isn’t often seen with her dad, but she did accompany him to the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on October 16 and posed with him on the red carpet at the closing gala for the BFI Film Festival. The statuesque beauty is the daughter of Daniel and ex-wife Fiona Loudon, to whom he was married for just two years, from 1992-1994. He also shares a daughter, born in 2018, with wife Rachel Weisz.

Ella Loudon and Daniel Craig
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Daniel has been extremely private about his life as a dad to two beautiful daughters — in fact, the name of his child with Rachel has never been publicly revealed.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad