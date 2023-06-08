Auli’i Cravalho & Manny Jacinto Team Up For Sweet Performance In ‘Hailey’s On It’ (Exclusive)

Get ready to jam out during every episode of the brand-new series Hailey’s On It! In this EXCLUSIVE preview, Moana alum Auli’i Cravalho and The Good Place star Manny Jacinto perform “You Fit Me Perfectly” as Hailey and Scott.

“Going out on that stage, in front of all those people, was the last place on earth I would ever want to be. But for some reason, at that moment, it didn’t matter because Scott needed my help,” Hailey says in the preview.

Hailey overcomes her own fear of performing in front of an audience when the star of the school musical injures herself. Once Hailey and Scott join forces, they make some beautiful music together. While we know Auli’i has an amazing voice from Moana and past projects, this is the first time Manny has shown off his singing voice on TV!

The new comedy-adventure animated series premieres on Disney Channel and Disney XD on June 8, followed by Disney+ on June 9. The show follows Hailey Banks, a risk-averse but resourceful teenager on a mission to complete every item on her long list of challenging (and sometimes impractical) tasks in order to save the world.

Whether she’s tackling every ride at the county fair, performing in a musical, or facing her ever-growing and complicated feelings toward her best friend Scott, Hailey is always encountering new opportunities to conquer her fears.

The series also features Gary Anthony Williams as Beta. The recurring voice cast includes Cooper Andrews as Kai, Julie Bowen as Patricia, Josh Brener as A.C., Sarah Chalke as The Professor, Nik Dodani as Thad, Nico Santos as Jonathan, Joy Osmanski as Sunny, Amanda Leighton as Kristine, and Judy Alice Lee as Becker. Chris Parnell, Tim Robinson, Natasha Rothwell, Brandon Mychal Smith, Martin Starr, and Al Yankovic are among some of the guest stars. The new episode premieres June 8 on Disney+ and June 17 on Disney Channel.