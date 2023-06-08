Brandi Glanville & Eddie Cibrian’s Son, 19, Is All Grown Up As He Makes Modeling Debut

Brandi Glanville and Eddie Cibrian‘s son, Mason Cibrian, has made his modeling debut! The 19-year-old, 6’4″ model landed a job with Ben Sherman for its men’s summer 2023 collection, and he shared some of his campaign images to Instagram on Wednesday, June 7. The first photo he posted, seen here, showed him modeling a lightweight orange zip-up jacket. He looked down as he toyed with the zipper. In the second image, he smirked at the camera in a grey hoodie with a graphic design on the left chest.

Mason signed an exclusive deal with DT Model Management in Oct. 2022. “I’ve heard many stories from my mom about her world travels while modeling. I love fashion and I am passionate about traveling, so why not take a chance?” Mason said in a press release after his deal was announced. He admitted that he only recently started getting into fashion, but said he already grew a deep appreciation for it. “I look forward to seeing what that might mean for me,” he added.

Mason made his runway debut shortly after signing with DT at the Rhude menswear fall 2023 fashion show in February.

Before his modeling career took off, Mason was studying business management and real estate in college, per PEOPLE. He is continuing to take classes while he builds his modeling resume. Brandi, a former model herself, gushed over Mason’s acceptance to the University of Southern California in March 2021 while also taking a jab at those involved in the 2019 college admissions scandal. “Amazing news my baby got accepted to the University of Southern California and I didn’t even have to fake any rowing pictures or bribe anyone,” she tweeted.

Brandi was also Mason’s biggest fan when his new modeling pics came out. Taking to her Instagram Story to share a news article about Mason’s accomplishment, she wrote, “There he is,” with a heart-eye emoji.

Mason recently celebrated turning 19, and his famous father posted an Instagram pic to celebrate while simultaneously making fun of their height difference. “Happy born day @masoncibrian … two decades … but you will always be my lil dude,” Eddie wrote with the hashtags, “#birthdayboy #needastepladder”. The first photo in Eddie’s birthday tribute to his son showed them grinning in a selfie, while the second photo showed him standing on a stool to make himself a few inches taller than Eddie.